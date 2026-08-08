It’ll be the fast and the furriest at Queenstown’s Coronet Peak this Saturday for the 52nd running of the annual Dog Derby. Ski area manager Nigel Kerr is expecting more than 150 dogs and handlers to enter the madcap downhill foot race. As usual there will be a country race for farm working dogs and their handlers, separate men’s and women’s races for town dogs, and a children’s race for 6 to 14 year olds. Kerr will be watching on with his dog Oscar, who he says “just gets disappointed” they do not compete together. “I’m just not fast enough — he’s plenty fast enough, but I just can’t do it.” For locals or visitors who have yet to see a Dog Derby, he says the best description is “chaos — hopefully organised chaos”. He suggests spectators find a seat in time for the first race at 12.30pm. “It’s shits and giggles.” The weather is shaping up nicely, and sponsors have been very generous, especially pet food company Blackhawk, he says. “There’ll be a lot of salivating dogs at the prizegiving.” The hooter is going off at 12.30pm for the children’s race, with the remaining categories starting at 10-minute intervals — the women’s town race, men’s town race, and finally the country race at 1pm. Meanwhile, this year’s Bark Off is being hosted by Gantley’s Tavern, in Arthurs Point, from 3pm. Register for the Dog Derby online by 4pm tomorrow, or on the day at the tent in ‘Paw Parking’ (Greengates carpark) from 10am until 11.15am. Entry $30. guy.williams@scene.co.nz