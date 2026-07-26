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Queenstown, Wānaka and Central Otago homes clean up House of the Year awards

This Queenstown home built by Trinity QT Construction won the Southern Supreme House of the Year over $1 million and new home over $4 million categories among other categories. Photo: Supplied
This Queenstown home built by Trinity QT Construction won the Southern Supreme House of the Year over $1 million and new home over $4 million categories among other categories. Photo: Supplied
This Queenstown home built by Trinity QT Construction won the Southern Supreme House of the Year over $1 million and new home over $4 million categories among other categories. Photo: Supplied
Sunday, July 26, 2026
Otago|Queenstown

 

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