Queenstown, Wānaka and Central Otago homes clean up House of the Year awards

New homes built in Queenstown, Wānaka and Central Otago have once again cleaned up at the Master Builders Southern House of the Year awards. A “striking” architecturally designed home in Queenstown, built by Trinity QT Construction, was awarded Supreme House of the Year over $1 million. The project also received the Mitre 10 Trade Craftsmanship Award, Outdoor Living Excellence Award and Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award and won the New Home over $4 million category. A statement from Master Builders said the judges celebrated the home for its “use of bold forms, complex detailing, and an impressive level of construction control”. Gibson Builders won Southern Supreme House of the Year under $1 million and the Builder’s Own Home category for a home in Wānaka. Designed and built as the builder’s own home, the project’s bagged brick, Abodo and vertical metal cladding exterior was praised for “the clear vision and passion evident in every detail”. [Missing Credit]Gibson Builders' home in Wānaka was the winner of the new home up to $500,000 category. Photo: Supplied Gibson Builders also won the new home up to $500,000 category for another project in Wānaka. [Missing Credit]Hunter & Craig Architectural Design & Build's Cromwell home won the Southern Supreme Renovation of the Year and the Renovation $1 million - $2 million category. Photo: Supplied Hunter & Craig Architectural Design & Build was awarded Southern Supreme Renovation of the Year and won the Renovation $1 million - $2 million category for a home in Cromwell. The judges praised the way the renovation brought together the history and character of an original mud-brick cottage with a confident metal-clad addition. Hardwood power poles were repurposed as feature beams, powerline crossarms became shelving, and a former coal range was transformed into a television nook. [Missing Credit]The front of Velvin Building's winner of the Southern Regional Special Award and new home $1 million - $1.5 million, in Queenstown. Photo: Supplied[Missing Credit]The rear of Velvin Building's winner of the Southern Regional Special Award and new home $1 million - $1.5 million, in Queenstown. Photo: Supplied Master Builders Chief Executive Officer Ankit Sharma said House of the Year was about more than recognising New Zealand’s top homes. "They celebrate the teams behind them, the trust between homeowners and builders, and the craftsmanship and innovation that go into delivering standout builds.” phots: suppliedThis Dunedin home by Third Little Pig Homes won the new home $2 million - $4 million category. Photo: Supplied Homes in Dunedin and Invercargill also took prizes in the awards, announced at the weekend. [Missing Credit]Dunlop Builders won the Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award for this home in Queenstown. Photo: Sam Hartnett