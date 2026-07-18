The late Sam Neill. Photo: Christopher David Thompson

Before this year’s dust-up between celebrated Central Otago-based movie actor Sir Sam Neill, who died this week, and Cabinet Minister Shane Jones over Santana Minerals’ proposed Bendigo gold mine, his last local stoush was with a former Queenstown mayor.

In 2000, then Queenstown-based Neill criticised Warren Cooper and his council for allegedly allowing excessive rural development in the Whakatipu Basin. Trading theatrical insults which provided great copy for the media and entertained the country, Cooper said Sir Sam had a "damned cheek" and should stick to film-making.

Referencing the mayor’s earlier trade, the actor said he should stick to house painting and should "stay at home in front of telly".

Cooper said he could not stay home for fear of seeing Sir Sam’s face glaring out at him. Further, he claimed his adversary was a "Chardonnay socialist" who did not want to share his piece of paradise.

In a case of possibly letting sleeping dogs lie, Sir Sam later dropped off a case of his latest Two Paddocks wine label, ‘Chardonnay Socialist’, to Cooper. In a note he penned on the back of the case, he wrote: "Dear Warren, I hope you enjoy this wonderful wine.

"Thanks for the inspiration!

"If you’re off the turps at the moment, by all means give this box to the charity of your choice. Perhaps an environmental charity would be appropriate! Cheers, Sam Neill."

Cooper said he would reciprocate with a 1975 vintage bottled to commemorate Sir Robert Muldoon’s election to Prime Minister.

Contacted by Otago Daily Times for his reaction to Sir Sam’s present, Cooper said "I was rude, wasn’t I?’’

"That was all part of, not exactly a feud, but an interesting debate. Many people took it very seriously, I’m not sure if I did."

Speaking this week to Mountain Scene, Cooper, 93, states: "I would have never during that period of time ever spent a second in any feelings of resentment or aggression, never’’.

"I really took the whole thing as just part of living in Queenstown as it was."

Sir Sam, he says, was "a great New Zealander".