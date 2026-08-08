If you’re frustrated with Queenstown’s traffic congestion, well, so are the resort’s tourism marketers. While visitors are as impressed as ever with the resort’s “world-class” experiences, Destination Queenstown CEO Mat Woods and destination & brand GM Sarah O’Donnell say concerns over congestion — through social media messaging — are increasing. Unsurprisingly, the recent July school holidays — when traffic gridlock became endemic — produced a lot of negative sentiment. Woods reads from a social media post: “While we absolutely love the region, the traffic ruins our time here.” He tells Mountain Scene: “You could argue some countries have actually got more congestion, but you don’t go on holiday to be stuck in congestion. “There’s always been the threat of cooking the golden goose — that water is bubbling away and boiling right now. “And I’m not just concerned about Queenstown — half of all international holiday arrivals visit Queenstown, so if Queenstown fails, the whole of the New Zealand visitor economy fails.” The productivity of the local visitor economy’s also at risk, O’Donnell says — “suddenly, you’re doing one activity a day, not two or three”. Woods also points out any threat to the visitor economy also impacts locals who are so reliant on tourism. As for solutions, “I don’t think there’s a silver bullet here”. He points to off-road options like the proposed gondola and Whoosh systems and bigger and more frequent lake ferries — “however, we still need to build bridges”. He’s adamant an accommodation levy’s vital to help fund infrastructure. “We’ve been doubling our population every 15 years but we haven’t doubled out infrastructure. “The visitor economy needs to benefit the people that live here as well as the people who visit. “And that’s why I truly believe an accommodation levy is one of those things where the people that live here would see the benefit from it, but equally the people that visit will equally see those benefits because they’ll actually have better infrastructure.” — PHILIP CHANDLER