‘‘Incredibly excited’’ for the season: New Wakatipu women’s rugby coach Becky Klimeck.

The newly-appointed Wakatipu Wahine rugby coach is aiming to take the women’s team to the next level.

Glenorchy-based Becky Klimeck, who moved back at Christmas time, has spent the past 10 years playing semi-pro rugby in Sydney, latterly for the Gordon Rugby Football Club, which has a large women’s setup.

The 36-year-old, whose early years were split between Glenorchy and South Canterbury, says ‘‘originally I was just coming back to play, but they were in desperate need of a coach’’.

She’s ‘‘incredibly excited’’ about the season ahead, which kicks off next month, despite the side finishing last in the Southland premier comp last year.

At least 10 players are back, including team co-founders Zoe Price and Beth Urwin, who were both presented with 50-game blazers last year.

Klimeck says they’ve had good numbers at training and she’s ‘‘quite impressed’’ with what she’s seen.

‘‘The culture is excellent, and having a female in the coaching role is also a bonus.’’

Through her contacts, she’s also aiming to bring in at least four Fijians, to bolster their outside backs, and players from Canada and the Netherlands and possibly Sydney.

Her aim’s also to create within the team an invitational sevens squad ‘‘to give the players an opportunity to travel the world’’.

Destinations could include Fiji, for the Coral Coast Sevens next year, Sydney and even Dubai.

A prop, Klimeck, who had a season playing for a Wakatipu High girls’ team, says she’s hoping she won’t need to play, apart from running on for the final 10 minutes, ‘‘because player/coaches really don’t work’’.

She’s not unhappy the season’s been pushed back to late next month, as it better aligns with rep rugby — the Farah Palmer Cup and Super Rugby Aupiki.

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