Queenstown Airport’s committed to contributing $20,000 a year towards further development of the Queenstown Trails network through a new partnership.

The airport and trails trust have joined forces to support active travel, sustainable tourism, community wellbeing and environmental stewardship.

Airport chief executive Shane O’Hare says the partnership also aligns with their strategic goals and its ambition to be “the world’s most bike-friendly airport”.

“Queenstown Trails has built an exceptional network of trails that connect communities, encourage active transport, and help people experience some of the most spectacular landscapes in New Zealand.

“They’re an incredible asset for our community and we’re keen to see them developed further.”

Alongside the annual financial contribution, the airport will also collaborate on promoting the 200-plus kilometres of trails around the Whakatipu and create volunteering opportunities for staff.

And the airport and trust will work to strengthen connections between the airport and the trail network, enable safe active transport options, and encourage more people to explore the area by bike or on foot.

Trails trust chief executive Mark ‘Willy’ Williams says the partnership will celebrate the Whakatipu’s “world-class trail network” and create a deeper connection with Central Otago.

“Queenstown Airport has become an important regional and international gateway for cycle tourism, with visitors able to start their trail journey from right outside the terminal and ride on a connected network of the Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trails.”

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz