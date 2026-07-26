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Flood protection and drainage rates could be reviewed

The way costs are distributed for managing the Lower Taieri Flood Protection Scheme, and the East and West Taieri drainage schemes, could change. Photo: ODT Files
The way costs are distributed for managing the Lower Taieri Flood Protection Scheme, and the East and West Taieri drainage schemes, could change. Photo: ODT Files
The way costs are distributed for managing the Lower Taieri Flood Protection Scheme, and the East and West Taieri drainage schemes, could change. Photo: ODT Files
Sunday, July 26, 2026
Updated, Sunday, July 26, 2026
Otago|South Otago
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