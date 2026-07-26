Flood protection and drainage rates could be reviewed

How flood protection and drainage schemes for the lower Taieri and lower Clutha areas are paid for could be reviewed. The Otago Regional Council is to consider consulting on a new rating approach. It was intended to be fairer, more transparent and easier to understand, the council said. The issue is to be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday. Cr Gretchen Robertson said the proposed review was about ensuring costs would be shared appropriately, better reflecting benefits received from properties and the services the schemes provided. “These schemes are essential for protecting people, property, businesses and productive land from flooding, while also providing drainage that supports farming and other land uses. “The current rating approach has developed over many years and includes a range of historical arrangements that can be difficult to understand and explain. “This review is an opportunity to consider whether there is a simpler and fairer way of sharing those costs.” The review covers the Lower Clutha Flood Protection and Drainage Scheme, the Lower Taieri Flood Protection Scheme, and the East and West Taieri drainage schemes. Under the proposal, flood protection and drainage costs would be assessed separately. Cr Gary Kelliher said updated flood modelling and technical assessments had been used to review scheme boundaries. “For some property owners, the proposal could mean changes to their targeted rates or whether their property is now included or now excluded within a scheme boundary.” If the council agrees to proceed, public consultation will open on August 10 and run for a month. Community drop-in sessions are planned for next month in Balclutha, Mosgiel and Outram. The proposal was for drainage costs to be shared based on land area, land use and the relative demand different land uses placed on the drainage network. Flood protection costs would be shared based on the level of benefit properties received from flood protection, the council said. Cr Kelliher said it was important for people to take time to look at the information available. If the council approved going out to consultation, people should have their say before any decisions were made.