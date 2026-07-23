More than a decade of involvement with the Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club has earned Kirsty Nicol a Clutha District Council Community Services Award.

The council’s citation for Mrs Nicol’s individual award recognised her contribution to the Kaitangata community through BMX and other volunteer roles, and acknowledged her work supporting riders and families through training nights, race meetings, fundraising, major events and maintaining the track.

Away from BMX she also serves on the Kaitangata Primary School Board of Trustees, helping with school camps, fundraising and transport so children can take part in sport.

Mrs Nicol said her family's involvement with BMX racing began when daughter Aida started at the club as a 3-year-old after learning to ride a bike.

‘‘We wanted to get into something with the community, the excitement was all around the new track then, and we just kept coming back," she said.

Now in her second year as club president after about 10 years with the organisation, she said helping young people stay active kept her motivated.

‘‘I just like seeing the kids come here and keeping fit with their friends and keeping the place tidy … it's just something you want to keep going for the community and for the wider community for the kids to come here and have something to do on a Wednesday night."

About 40 local riders were registered last season and six Black Gold riders are competing at this week’s World Championships in Brisbane, the second-largest South Island contingent.

"It's easy to look good with a good team around you," Mrs Nicol said.

Clutha District Mayor Jock Martin said the awards recognised people whose dedication created positive change across the district.

Eight individual awards were presented this year alongside honours for community groups and Year 13 students involved in volunteer service.