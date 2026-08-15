Wanaka’s Rhyme x Reason Brewery has a lot to celebrate after coming away from the New Zealand Brewers Guild Awards with six medals.

Owner Simon Ross said the team of eight staff went to Dunedin late last month for the awards dinner and were more than pleased with the result.

“It was a great opportunity for everyone to be involved,” he said.

Lead brewer Ben Quinn who had been with the company for about six years said he was happy to hear they were on the right track and to get feedback from the professionals.

“It was great to meet other brewers and talk about what they are up to,” he said.

Rhyme x Reason was founded by Mr Ross and his partner Jess about nine years ago.

“Jess is a brewer and I’m an engineer, so I don’t really do any of the hard work,” he said.

The pair were on the way back to Australia after helping to start a brewery in Oamaru when they decided to spend the Summer in Wānaka.

“We always spent time here in the winter but after staying for the summer we thought it was a pretty awesome place.’’

Rhyme x Reason is on Gordon Rd where they brew and can all of their stock on site.

“We thought Wānaka needed this format of a brew pub and we were the first one here to open.

“Luckily it’s all worked out.

“We love being here and being a part of the community and just hope people enjoy us being here too,” he said.

This year the New Zealand Brewers Guild Awards celebrated its milestone 20th awards, bringing together a judging panel of experts from across New Zealand and Australia

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz