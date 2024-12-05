Big vegetation fire near Roxburgh golf club

Two helicopters and "multiple fire trucks" are being used to fight a large vegetation fire in Roxburgh.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said at 12.20pm today the response was in its initial stages, but a command centre from Dunedin, and crews from Roxburgh, Millers Flat, Dunstan and Alexandra were responding along with the helicopters.

The fire was estimated to be covering about 1.5ha and was moving slowly uphill.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said the fire was immediately opposite the Roxburgh Golf Club in Scotland St (State Highway 8).

She could see two firefighters spraying foam on a hillside that appeared to have already been burned.

"There's not a lot of flames to see, there's smoke," she said.

In a Facebook post, FENZ asked people to please stay well away to allow crews room to work.

"If smoke is an issue, please close doors and windows to minimise your exposure, and turn off air conditioning."

Smoke was drifting across the Central Otago town and the power had been cut.

The Aurora Energy website said an unplanned outage was affecting Beaumont, Ettrick, Island Block, Lake Onslow, Millers Flat, Raes Junction and Teviot.

More than 400 customers were affected, it said.