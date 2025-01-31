Special delivery

PHOTO: SUPPLIED Pinot Junction Wine Store and Cafe owner Kate Barnett delivers treats to Yasmin de Paula Ferreira Zattar, in Cromwell, on her 30th birthday while Yasmin's partner Filipe Schmalz looks on.

Yasmin's sister Luana contacted Mrs Barnett from her home in Brazil to see if she would deliver the cafe's celebrated cinnamon scrolls to her travelling sister.

While the cafe did not usually do deliveries, it was not every day they had an order from Brazil and she was happy to make an exception, Mrs Barnett said.

The couple were visiting family and friends in New Zealand. Mr Schmalz attended Wakatipu High School in 2009 as an exchange student and had returned several times to visit his host family.