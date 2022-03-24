Thursday, 24 March 2022

Car crashes into wall at Oamaru Warehouse

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Photo: Kayla Hodge
    A car has crashed head on into a wall right next to the front door at The Warehouse in Oamaru.

    A police spokeswoman said police were called to the incident at the Eden St building around 5pm.

    A St John spokeswoman said the first response unit responded and was treating one patient at the scene.

