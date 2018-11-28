Charges after urinating on street in front of family

A 36-year-old Oamaru man was arrested yesterday evening in Oamaru after police received a complaint of an intoxicated man urinating in the street in front of a family with children.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said when the man was arrested -- about 6.30pm -- he was also found to be in possession of stolen prescription medication.

Sgt Woodbridge said the family calling 111 after witnessing the daylight public urination was the right thing to do.

"It's 6.30pm at night -- it's completely inappropriate," Sgt Woodbridge said.

The man was charged with offensive behaviour and theft; he will appear in Dunedin District Court today.