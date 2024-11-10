Cutting edge of Victorian times

Oamaru Whitestone Trust restoration officer John Baster (left) and trust volunteer Mike Harris demonstrate stone sawing in Harbour St for next weekend’s Network Waitaki Victorian Fete. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

It might sound implausible, but sawing stone was the thing in Victorian Oamaru.

And on Sunday, November 17, those wishing to take a step back in time can pit themselves in a challenge of speed and skill against others in the 2024 World Stone Sawing Championship at the Victorian Fete in Oamaru.

Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust chairman Graeme Clark said the spectacle was always exciting, with up to six lots of doubles running at a time and a dozen people "going hard at it".

It was now a firm local tradition after 30 years.

"Oamaru locals will come back each year — there’s a few rivalries going on here."

The stone for much of the Whitestone city’s built heritage had been "worked with handsaws".

On November 17, pitsaws also traditionally used for timber will be used by teams including men, women, doubles, mixed-doubles and children.

Trust volunteer Mike Harris encouraged people in the community to put a team together, but "let us know in advance".

Previously, police, teachers and sports teams had got into the swing of it.

Prospective teams should contact Whitestone Civic Trust property manager and Victorian Fete organiser Jacob Barwick.