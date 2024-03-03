A good turn

PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Waitaki Woodturners Guild treasurer Bill Owen (right) presents Parkinson’s New Zealand Red Tulip group representative Andrew Dunn (left) with about 200 red wooden tulips on Monday at the guild’s workshop.

Guild members Steve Smith (top back row) and Lex Young (below) were among about six members, along with Mr Owen, who donated their time and skills to make the tulips, an emblem adopted by Parkinson’s New Zealand.

The Red Tulip group arranges social activities for clients of Parkinson’s NZ.

Mr Dunn said the Waitaki Woodturners Guild was "an outstanding group" and gratefully accepted the donation.

Mr Owen said the National Woodworkers Association was on board for the fundraiser and was working to get as many wood-turning groups involved throughout New Zealand as possible.

The tulips will be available to buy through the Parkinson’s New Zealand website.