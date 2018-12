Katikati Point in North Otago. Photo: Doc

A man reported to be stuck on rocks with his dinghy near Moeraki in North Otago has been rescued without incident this afternoon.

Police were contacted by members of the public just after 2.30pm, concerned that the man was in trouble just off Katiki Point.

A police spokesman said the man, who was not injured, was safely escorted back to shore about 5pm.