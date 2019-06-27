No decision on charges over double-fatal crash

The single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of TY Duncan Rd and Shortland Rd, Oamaru North. Photo: Daniel Birchfield

No charges have been laid after the crash in which two Oamaru teenagers were killed on June 12.

Kaylem Rayne Webb-Hirst (16) and Michael Shelford Mauheni (17), both of Oamaru, died when the vehicle in which they were passengers crashed and caught fire at the intersection of TY Duncan and Shortland Rds.

The bodies of the two teenagers were discovered in the vehicle when fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.

The 18-year-old driver, also from Oamaru, survived and was admitted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries. He is in a stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth, of Oamaru, said yesterday the teenager had not been charged in relation to the crash.

''No charges have been laid. There is still a number of inquiries that need to be made before any decision around charging is made.''

An investigation was continuing as police were ''still trying to piece together the circumstances of the crash'', she said.

A funeral for Kaylem, a former Waitaki Boys' High School pupil, was held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church in Coquet St on June 20.

His funeral followed one held on June 19 in Papamoa, in the Bay of Plenty, for Michael, who had been living and working in Oamaru.

