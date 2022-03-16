Rescue operation near Macraes after locator beacon activated

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A rescue operation is under way south of Macraes after a personal locator beacon was activated this morning.
A spokesman for the Rescue Coordination Centre said the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust was on the scene about 12.45pm after a locator beacon was activated in the area at 11.23 am.
The rescue helicopter was being assisted by a paramedic, the spokesman said.
Police referred comment to the Rescue Coordination Centre.
No further details were available.