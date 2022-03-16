Rescue operation near Macraes after locator beacon activated

A rescue operation is under way south of Macraes after a personal locator beacon was activated this morning.

A spokesman for the Rescue Coordination Centre said the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust was on the scene about 12.45pm after a locator beacon was activated in the area at 11.23 am.

The rescue helicopter was being assisted by a paramedic, the spokesman said.

Police referred comment to the Rescue Coordination Centre.

No further details were available.