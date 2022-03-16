Wednesday, 16 March 2022

1.20 pm

Rescue operation near Macraes after locator beacon activated

    By Hamish MacLean
    A rescue operation is under way south of Macraes after a personal locator beacon was activated this morning.

    A spokesman for the Rescue Coordination Centre said the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust was on the scene about 12.45pm after a locator beacon was activated in the area at 11.23 am.

    The rescue helicopter was being assisted by a paramedic, the spokesman said.

    Police referred comment to the Rescue Coordination Centre.

    No further details were available.

