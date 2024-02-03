Rise in demand for services, volunteers

Last year in New Zealand, Hato Hone St John emergency call handlers received close to 700 thousand 111 calls for help, a 2.4% rise from 2022. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Who ya gonna call?

Hato Hone St John.

A growth in demand for Hato Hone St John ambulance services continues in the Waitaki District and nationwide, along with an increased need for volunteers.

Hato Hone St John recorded an increase in demand for its ambulance services across New Zealand including Oamaru and the wider Otago region in 2023.

Last year, Hato Hone St John responded to 2193 incidents in Oamaru and surrounding towns that required an emergency vehicle response, an increase from 2095 the year before.

The Oamaru response area comprises Oamaru, Kakanui, Weston, Waiareka, and Maheno.

Hato Hone St John District Operations Manager - Southland Otago Pauline Buchanan said the top reasons for people calling an ambulance in Waitaki were in line with the national data.

"These included referrals from a health practitioner, falls, chest pain, breathing problems, and people unconscious or passing out".

Notably, in Oamaru, Hato Hone St John recorded a 27.5% increase in traffic crashes, a 26.7% increase in stroke related callouts, and an 18.5% increase in callouts to patients with abdominal pain/problems, she said.

"We put this down to several factors including an ageing population, access to primary healthcare services becoming more challenging, and a slight increase in population within the area," Ms Buchanan said.

"Hato Hone St John is constantly reviewing its resources to ensure we can continue to meet demand and provide a safe and effective ambulance service".

The charity organisation is working on a concept design for the new Oamaru ambulance station and will provide updates to the community as they come to hand, she said.

Ms Buchanan wanted to acknowledge the "incredible mahi" and "commitment" of Hato Hone St John’s paid and volunteer staff.

"At times [they have] gone above and beyond to be there for the community".

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can contact the local ambulance station or visit www.stjohn.org.nz/volunteer.