Runaway dump truck caught in garden

PHOTO: JULES CHIN

A rubbish truck got away from its driver in Don St, in the North End of Oamaru, on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the top of Don St, near Largo St, about 1pm.

The truck fortunately rolled into the raised garden of a neighbouring house, which prevented it from rolling further down the street.

Awamoa Bins & Skips was called to the scene to remove rubbish that had spilled out on to the street.

Company owner Alan Smith said the insurance company would have to get an assessor in as the removal of the truck would be difficult.

"The insurance company is taking care of rescuing it . . . it won’t be easy."

Removal would be "interesting" based on the angle of the vehicle and its location at the top of a steep street, he said.

A date for removal of the truck has not been confirmed.