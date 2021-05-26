Armed police arrest pair in Frankton

Armed police were involved in the arrest of two men near Queenstown yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said officers pulled over a car in Joe O'Connell Drive in Frankton just before 5pm.

After the passenger got out of the car the driver drove away at speed.

There was no pursuit.

Police arrested the passenger, a 31-year old man from Auckland, in relation to a bail breach.

The 20-year-old driver was located a short time later at a residential property in Ladies Mile Highway and arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a licence and failing to stop for police.

The spokeswoman said some officers may have been armed as a precaution in relation to the search for the 31-year-old.

The Otago Daily Times understands the pair have gang connections.

Both would appear in the Queenstown District Court today.