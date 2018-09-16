Cockpit door falls off plane mid-flight near Queenstown

Emergency services were scrambled at Queenstown Airport this morning after a cockpit door fell off a private small plane mid-flight.

Airport spokesperson Naomi Lindsay said the pilot had radioed ground crew on approach.

"They weren't sure how their landing was going to go.

"So we activated our usual emergency procedures and activated the emergency centre but we soon stood it down once they landed.

"They landed safely and are both okay.''

Queenstown fire brigade, Frankton fire brigade and St John's were alerted as back up to the aerodrome's crews but turned back before they had reached the airport, on Sir Henry Wigley Drive in Frankton.

No scheduled passenger jet flights were disrupted, although two arrivals were cancelled and one delayed due to high winds around the same time.