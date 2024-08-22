'Deeply concerning': Queenstown pride flags cut down

The flags were installed for the Winter pride festival in Queenstown. Photo: Supplied

Almost 30 pride flags have been cut down in Queenstown on the eve of a major festival in what has been labelled a "deeply concerning incident".

The street flags, worth $12,000, were installed around the Queenstown Bay and Village Green area as part of the Winter Pride event which begins today.

Winter Pride co-directors Sam and Odette said the flags, which symbolise inclusion and support for the LGBTQIA+ community, were cut from their poles between last Thursday and yesterday.

"This act of vandalism is not just an attack on property—it sends a troubling message to our community and raises concerns about small-town homophobia.

Winter Pride is "vibrant festival that injects a real boost' to Queenstown. Photo: Winter Pride

"In a town known for its beauty and welcoming spirit, it’s disheartening to see acts like this that attempt to undermine efforts to create safe and inclusive spaces."

A Givealittle page has been launched to fund replacements for the flags which cost $400 each to produce.

Sergeant Steve Watt said Queenstown police were investigating.

“While we can’t know the motive for removing these flags until we have identified those responsible, we know how frustrating it is for the organisers of this vibrant festival that injects a real boost to our city.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who might have information about this theft, or who knows who is responsible.”