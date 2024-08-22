'Deeply concerning': Queenstown pride flags cut down

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The street flags, worth $12,000, were installed around the Queenstown Bay and Village Green area as part of the Winter Pride event which begins today.
Winter Pride co-directors Sam and Odette said the flags, which symbolise inclusion and support for the LGBTQIA+ community, were cut from their poles between last Thursday and yesterday.
"This act of vandalism is not just an attack on property—it sends a troubling message to our community and raises concerns about small-town homophobia.
A Givealittle page has been launched to fund replacements for the flags which cost $400 each to produce.
Sergeant Steve Watt said Queenstown police were investigating.
“While we can’t know the motive for removing these flags until we have identified those responsible, we know how frustrating it is for the organisers of this vibrant festival that injects a real boost to our city.
“We’re keen to hear from anyone who might have information about this theft, or who knows who is responsible.”