Life continues after Fergburger

Photo: supplied

After lying low for a few years, the longtime former GM of Queenstown’s Fergburger empire is now running local budget accommodation property, LyLo.

Formerly Fergfoods GM for 12 years, Steve Bradley (right) says he enjoyed a couple of years away from the CBD, "but this kind of came up and I like the vibe, the energy, the concept, because it’s not a hostel, it’s a new way of travelling".

"There’s family rooms, you see retired people, you see everyone, and we’re making connections — we’re hosting them, we send them on fun events.

"So the chance to move into the accommodation side of things with hospitality and with tourism, it’s a dream combination."

Part of the EVT group, which locally also includes Sherwood and QT Hotel, the LyLo brand is also expanding with two more properties in Australia and one in Asia.

"So it was also a chance to join an expanding brand during expansion time," Bradley says.

"What I love about it is we’re empowered to make experiences for the guests."

He is also stoked to work with EVT managing director Tim Alpe, whom he calls "an inspiring leader".

"I’ve been welcomed in a way that frankly isn’t normal for a big corporate."