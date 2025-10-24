Queenstown flight cancelled after emergency landing

The plane made an emergency landing at Sydney Airport. Photo: Getty Images

A flight bound for Queenstown has been cancelled after the plane was forced to make an emergency landing on its previous journey.

Air New Zealand flight NZ221 from Christchurch to Sydney reportedly suffered a hydraulic failure mid-flight this morning.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson told the Daily Mail the plane had reported a technical issue and emergency services met it at the airport as a precaution.

The plane, an Airbus A320, landed just after 8.15am.

It had been scheduled to depart at 2.20pm to fly to Queenstown as NZ232, but that flight has been cancelled.

- Allied Media