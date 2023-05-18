Queenstown's needy offered cheap showers and warm libraries

Queenstown, which has an average property price of almost $1.7 million, is offering cut-price hot showers for the needy.

The resort is grappling with a rental crisis which has seen residents sleeping in cars amid a shortage of affordable housing.

Queenstown Lakes District Council today announced it had reduced the cost of showers at Queenstown Events Centre and Wānaka Recreation Centre to help "those going through difficult times this winter."

Showers at both facilities are now $5 (previously $7.50) with a newly established off-peak price of $2.

QLDC Community Services General Manager Kenneth Bailey said the cost reduction would make a big difference to some in the community.

“We’re trying to make one of life’s essentials within reach of anyone going through difficult times.

"We know there are people with accommodation worries heading into winter. Opening up our facilities as much as possible to help them through is the right thing to do.

“We’re asking everyone to spread the word around those who might need it.”

QLDC’s libraries offered "another warm sanctuary with the opportunity to connect with other people, use free internet, recharge phones, and of course relax amongst the books or join in their great calendar of events".