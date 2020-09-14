Fire destroys Milford Sound fishing boat

Fire has destroyed a fishing vessel in Milford Sound, but a harbourmaster says there is currently no risk of environmental contamination.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call shortly after 4am today to Fisherman's Wharf in Deepwater Basin following reports of a fire on the boat.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze about 4am. Photo: Shane Nyhon

There was no-one on board and no injuries.

Environment Southland harbourmaster Lyndon Cleaver this morning confirmed there was currently no evidence of diesel, oil or other contaminants leaking into the water.

However, the environmental risk remained until the boat could be made watertight.

“We were lucky it was a steel hulled boat, otherwise it could have burnt to the water line and released diesel and other contaminants into the water." he said.

“Milford Sound Tourism has oil spill equipment and was on standby during the fire. Fortunately, they weren’t needed.’’

If the boat was to sink, there was still a chance of contamination.

‘‘We are keen to get it watertight as soon as possible - but it won’t be an easy fix.”

Earlier this morning, FENZ spokesman Brent Dunn said the Milford Sound Fire Brigade was at the scene battling the blaze and was helped by some fishermen.

Poor weather conditions meant help could not initially be flown in and the road was closed due to an avalanche risk.

As of 9am, an Environment Southland spokeswoman confirmed that the fire had been extinguished.

Mr Cleaver said he would continue to stay in close contact with those on the ground in Milford.

All relevant agencies had been notified including Maritime New Zealand, Fiordland Marine Guardians and the Department of Conservation.

“The people in Milford did an excellent job putting out the fire and looking after the situation with no external help," he said.

