Grass fire in Gore

Firefighters spent more than an hour extinguishing a 75sq m fire involving grass and some tyres near trees yesterday.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were alerted shortly before 7pm to the fire at the side of State Highway 94 at Croydon Bush, 5km northwest of Gore.
They extinguished a blaze resulting from an earlier rubbish fire which had flared up again and spread into grass.