Southland line affected after train derails

KiwiRail estimates it could take up to a week to repair a Southland line after a train derailed this morning.

The freight service was carrying empty coal wagons to Nightcaps when it came off the tracks at Wrights Bush on the Ohai- Invercargill line about 8.30am.

A KiwiRail spokesman said there were no injuries, however, there had been some damage to the track and rolling stock.

It would take up to a week to recover the wagons and complete any necessary repairs to the line.

While the cause of the accident was not clear at this stage, the company would conduct a full investigation.

