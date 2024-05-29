Black ice causes two crashes within ten minutes

Black ice has caused chaos on a stretch of road in Hāwea Flat this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of two crashes on Camp Hill Road, only 150 meters apart, just before 8.30am.

The first in happened at 8.20am and involved a single vehicle, reported to have lost control after hitting black ice.

Two people were assessed by Hato Hone St John for minor injuries.

The second crash was reported seven minutes later at 8.27am and involved two vehicles, also reported to have hit black ice.

Nobody was injured in the second crash.

Police have urged drivers to drive to the conditions and be cautious of black ice.

"If a patch of road looks wet or damp, assume it’s black ice and let your car slow down on its own - brake gently before you get to a curve," the spokeswoman said.