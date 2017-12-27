Modern biking in vintage style

Wanaka electric bike company Anticus Bikes co-owner Andrew Thurnham rides a 1920s-inspired e-bike that he believes fills a gap in the market. Photo: Kerrie Waterworth

A Wanaka electric bike company believes it has filled a gap in the market by combining vintage motorcycle design with modern technology and created an eco form of transport that looks great and rides even better.

Anticus Bikes co-founder Andrew Thurnham said ''we wanted to offer an alternative

to the current bikes on the

market that have bulky battery packs attached to the frames, and focus on creating stylish bikes that take their inspiration from the vintage motorcycle of the past''.

He said he and his wife, Paula, had been working on the project in Wanaka for the past nine months.

The Anticus Ultra was the first model the company would release and it would be launched through Kick Starter this month. Delivery of the bikes would be in March.

''We wanted to offer a stylish electric bike that makes for a fun daily commute as well as a relaxed weekend cruise around town,'' said Mrs Thurnham.

''Wanaka really does suit our brand and it is a great place to test our bikes, as well as being a lovely place to ride around on a summer's day,'' Mr Thurnham said.

