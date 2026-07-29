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DairyJuly 29

Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago

The cows are back home on a South Otago prison and inmates training for a brighter future will help deliver their calves soon.
Shawn McAvinue
Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago
Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago
Rural PeopleJuly 29

Cleaning sheep and cattle yards of manure “easy money” in South Otago

Katie Willocks, of Balclutha, washes manure from sheep yards at Balclutha Saleyards.
Shawn McAvinue
Cleaning sheep and cattle yards of manure “easy money” in South Otago
Cleaning sheep and cattle yards of manure “easy money” in South Otago
Rural EventsJuly 29

Hopes to house more cadets in new quarters on training farm in Southland

Construction of new living quarters on Jeff Farm begins soon and aims to increase the cadet intake from 2028, a manager says.
Shawn McAvinue
Hopes to house more cadets in new quarters on training farm in Southland
Hopes to house more cadets in new quarters on training farm in Southland
Rural EventsJuly 29

Wayleggo: Call made for working dogs at inaugural auction in South Otago

A call is out for entries to a new working dog sale in Balclutha next month.
Shawn McAvinue
Wayleggo: Call made for working dogs at inaugural auction in South Otago
Wayleggo: Call made for working dogs at inaugural auction in South Otago