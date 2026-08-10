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Rural PeopleAugust 9

Shooting for the stars; helping women build confidence aim of new venture

From self-pleasure to shotguns, it’s a finishing school with a difference. Forget cutlery etiquette and social graces, Kingston dynamo Laura Koot is helping women gain confidence through a programme targeted at rural women like herself.
Sally Rae
Shooting for the stars; helping women build confidence aim of new venture
Shooting for the stars; helping women build confidence aim of new venture
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Rural LifeAugust 7

Canterbury’s $50m solar farm about to be turned on to generate power for 6000 homes

A new Canterbury solar farm is being plugged in to generate electricity for 6000 homes at a cost of $50 million as another massive project in the MacKenzie Country nears approval.
Tim Cronshaw
Canterbury’s $50m solar farm about to be turned on to generate power for 6000 homes
Canterbury’s $50m solar farm about to be turned on to generate power for 6000 homes
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Rural LifeAugust 7

Christchurch startup branches out to commercial goal of lab-grown fruit and nut ingredients

A Christchurch startup growing fruit and nut cells in a laboratory is stepping up production next year towards a commercial launch.
Tim Cronshaw
Christchurch startup branches out to commercial goal of lab-grown fruit and nut ingredients
Christchurch startup branches out to commercial goal of lab-grown fruit and nut ingredients
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North OtagoAugust 6

‘Hell of a two years’: From broken neck to rare blood cancer

“It's been one hell of a two years.” That is how Waianakarua woman Henrietta Purvis describes the period from August 8, 2024, when she broke her neck in a farm quad-bike crash to her recovery from a stem cell transplant a year later.
Sally Rae
‘Hell of a two years’: From broken neck to rare blood cancer
‘Hell of a two years’: From broken neck to rare blood cancer