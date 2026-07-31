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Rural Life

New satellite technology by smart collar company Halter appeals to Canterbury beef farmers

Smart collar company Halter\\'s new direct-to-satellite technology, that works without the need for towers, is being picked up by beef farmers to graze cattle more efficiently and put more weight on them. Photo: Halter
Smart collar company Halter\\'s new direct-to-satellite technology, that works without the need for towers, is being picked up by beef farmers to graze cattle more efficiently and put more weight on them. Photo: Halter
Smart collar company Halter's new direct-to-satellite technology, that works without the need for towers, is being picked up by beef farmers to graze cattle more efficiently and put more weight on them. Photo: Halter
Tim Cronshaw
Friday, July 31, 2026
Rural LifeJuly 31

Canterbury farmers stand out in awards for leadership on and off the farm

Strong leadership has put Mid Canterbury farmer Kate Acland ahead of other farming women as the stand-out winner of a new award.
Tim Cronshaw
Canterbury farmers stand out in awards for leadership on and off the farm
Canterbury farmers stand out in awards for leadership on and off the farm
Rural LifeJuly 31

Arable farmers in spotlight at national awards in Christchurch amid challenging times

Arable farming’s top growers who have continued to shine during a tough couple of seasons will be celebrated at the Arable Awards.
Tim Cronshaw
Arable farmers in spotlight at national awards in Christchurch amid challenging times
Arable farmers in spotlight at national awards in Christchurch amid challenging times
Rural LifeJuly 31

Timaru dairy breeders take out trophy for top Holstein Friesian sire

Timaru breeders Tony and Keri O’Connor have claimed one of the top prizes at the Holstein Friesian New Zealand (HFNZ) awards.
Tim Cronshaw
Timaru dairy breeders take out trophy for top Holstein Friesian sire
Timaru dairy breeders take out trophy for top Holstein Friesian sire
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Rural LifeJuly 30

Big farmer spend quickly follows $1.4b of repaid debt

Farmers are swinging between paying more debt off and adding more land to their farms on the back of strong meat and milk prices.
Tim Cronshaw
Big farmer spend quickly follows $1.4b of repaid debt
Big farmer spend quickly follows $1.4b of repaid debt