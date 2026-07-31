New satellite technology by smart collar company Halter appeals to Canterbury beef farmers

More Canterbury beef farmers are linking hill country paddocks to Halter’s satellite-connected cow collars without cell towers. Half of the 175 farmers from the South Island signing up for the fenceless technology are from the region. So far, 500 farmers have adopted the technology nationwide, on top of thousands of dairy farmers connected by towers. Hill and back country beef properties often covering thousands of hectares and with poor connection would need many towers for the tech to work. So the virtual fencing company launched direct-to-satellite technology in April for its GPS-guided smart collars for beef cattle, in a partnership with One NZ Satellite powered by Starlink. [Missing Credit]Beef farmers are following the lead of dairying by signing up for Halter’s GPS-guided smart collars tweaked for beef cattle and linked to satellite technology. Photo: Tim Cronshaw High country station farmers can now manage the grazing of cattle with the technology on large blocks of land. Halter said the communication towers worked well for dairy farms as they were typically smaller than beef stations and needed fewer towers. Spokeswoman Ashleigh Gilchrist said the company’s dairy system relied on higher data transfer better supported by the tower setup. She said the number of towers previously needed for a beef operation ranged widely. “However in extreme cases, prospective beef farms were previously looking in the realm of 50-plus towers, so the satellite system obviates the need for that upfront infrastructure cost by going direct to satellite instead.’’ Coinciding with the launch was the introduction of Beef Pro, a programme combining feed demand and grazing planning tools, with satellite forage signals, grazing intensity heat maps, behaviour monitoring, and automated grazing records. So far, 185 farmers have signed up to the new product in the past two months. Halter country director Josh Townsend said beef farmers were rapidly moving beyond virtual fencing to take full advantage of pasture and animal management tools which dairy farms had used for years. He said Beef Pro’s features helped farmers plan, measure and improve. “Kiwi dairy farmers are world-renowned pasture managers, and for five years have been incredible users of Halter; now for our beef farmers, it’s their day in the sun.’’ Time savings, avoiding animal oversight and the technology acting as a compliance record were a bonus. Halter has sold more than one million solar-powered collars globally, with nearly 400,000 of them satellite-linked, supplying 3500 farmers and ranchers in New Zealand, Australia and the United States. The company is the first virtual fencing provider to offer a satellite service, bypassing the need for towers so the collars can connect to the software. Beef Pro’s development took in feedback from beef farmers as early as 2024. Miss Gilchrist said farmers liked the new pasture management and animal behaviour tools, on top of existing virtual fencing and herding. They included average pasture cover and grazing heat maps to oversee how much forage was available and growth rate and round length tracking to reduce over-grazing or under-grazing so more meat could be grown from harvesting more pasture. Masterton’s Matt Wyeth, owner-operator at Spring Valley beef farm, said the programme could bring beef farmers in line with the pasture precision of dairy farmers. “Because we’ve had a great season where we’re growing more grass, we are tracking to reduce from a ratio of 24 kilgrams of dry matter per kilogram of carcass weight, down to only 21kg/dm per kilo; that’s a 12.5% efficiency gain in feed conversion: producing the same amount of beef with less pasture due to its quality.’’ Each mob was constantly being monitored and a quick health dashboard check was made each morning to make sure animals were on a good nutritional plane, he said. Other farmers were making good production gains from shifting cattle daily and running smaller mobs so more grass was eaten. Greenhill Farming, in Northland, is on target to hit 360kg carcass weight per hectare this season, up from a three-year average of 280kg with plans to reach the mid-to-high 400s. The 600 bull operation is run in 25 farmlets using Halter’s land management tool with grazing round lengths adjusted for each of them based on pasture metrics and targets. Beef Pro has a feed demand calculator and grazing guide so farmers can size up breaks based on stock-unit demand and available forage. Among the features, satellite imagery indicates where forage is higher or lower across the property to rank pastures, helping farmers decide where to graze next without covering the country on foot or by vehicle. Pastures can be organised into blocks with each tracked independently. The technology monitors animal behaviour such as grazing time, ruminating, walking and whether they are standing or lying so farmers can track individual activity and identify issues earlier. A running record of when pastures were grazed, for how long, and taking into account stock pressure relieves extra administration. Miss Gilchrist said strong demand was expected to continue after the initial uptake. “Beef farmers describe it as a game-changer that opens up access to virtual fencing and the unconstrained rotational grazing that dairy farmers have been leveraging for years to increase pasture utilisation and therefore drive production and reduce supplementary feed.’’ She said the beef technology was also in demand because Halter was the only virtual fencing company offering satellite via Starlink. The direct to satellite system was expected to open up markets for large, remote and rugged beef farms and ranches in Australia, US and South America — the company’s next offshore growth markets. Halter expects software improvements will include getting data to recommend next steps so farmers can make the most of their land production. “We also have a couple of other major innovation workstreams under way that we’re really excited to share this year,’’ Miss Gilchrist said.