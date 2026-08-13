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Rural Life Other
Rural Life Other
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Rural Life OtherAugust 12

Feedback sought on equine identification improvement options

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has been seeking feedback on four options to improve equine identification and traceability.
Sally Rae
Feedback sought on equine identification improvement options
Feedback sought on equine identification improvement options
Rural Life OtherAugust 11

Younger buyers showing interest as thousands of farmers approach retirement

Many farmers are getting close to pension age and contemplating what to do with the family farm, especially if it is in sheep or beef.
Younger buyers showing interest as thousands of farmers approach retirement
Younger buyers showing interest as thousands of farmers approach retirement
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Rural Life OtherAugust 5

Agriculture sales the single biggest driver of rise in national result

Regions doing the “heavy lifting” are those with a strong agricultural base, such as Southland, when it comes to small business sales growth in New Zealand, Xero says.
Agriculture sales the single biggest driver of rise in national result
Agriculture sales the single biggest driver of rise in national result
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Rural Life OtherAugust 3

Wool growers to benefit from India market

NZ strong wool is in hot demand, Associate Agriculture Minister Mark Patterson says, following his recent trip to India.
Shawn McAvinue
Wool growers to benefit from India market
Wool growers to benefit from India market