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Flood protection controls river flow and reduces water on farms in South Otago

At a celebration\\u00A0of the upcoming completion of a nearly $3 million upgrade on the coastal Puerua River training wall at the mouth of the Clutha River in South Otago are\\u00A0(from left) SouthRoads excavator operator Craig Soper, contract manager James Cook and foreman Beau Jenkins, JVP Civil Management engineer Josh von Pein,\\u00A0Otago Regional Council science and resilience general manager Tom Dyer and dairy farmer\\u00A0Robbie Byars. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
At a celebration\\u00A0of the upcoming completion of a nearly $3 million upgrade on the coastal Puerua River training wall at the mouth of the Clutha River in South Otago are\\u00A0(from left) SouthRoads excavator operator Craig Soper, contract manager James Cook and foreman Beau Jenkins, JVP Civil Management engineer Josh von Pein,\\u00A0Otago Regional Council science and resilience general manager Tom Dyer and dairy farmer\\u00A0Robbie Byars. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
At a celebration of the upcoming completion of a nearly $3 million upgrade on the coastal Puerua River training wall at the mouth of the Clutha River in South Otago are (from left) SouthRoads excavator operator Craig Soper, contract manager James Cook and foreman Beau Jenkins, JVP Civil Management engineer Josh von Pein, Otago Regional Council science and resilience general manager Tom Dyer and dairy farmer Robbie Byars. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
Shawn McAvinue
Shawn McAvinue
Shawn McAvinueReporter
Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Rural Life Other
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Rural Life OtherAugust 26

Rising pest pressure impacting Southern farm incomes

Farmers in Otago and Southland are reducing stocking rates as pest pressure impacts farm income, a survey shows.
Shawn McAvinue
Rising pest pressure impacting Southern farm incomes
Rising pest pressure impacting Southern farm incomes
Rural Life OtherAugust 26

Government to change freshwater farm plan system

The government is making changes to freshwater farm plans.
Government to change freshwater farm plan system
Government to change freshwater farm plan system
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Rural Life OtherAugust 23

Continuing the family transport business a focus for young award winner

Two-generations of the Scully family were recently recognised at the Groundspread NZ annual awards gala.
Sally Rae
Continuing the family transport business a focus for young award winner
Continuing the family transport business a focus for young award winner
Rural Life OtherAugust 14

Strong interest in pest management options in Otago

Otago residents want stronger action on rabbits, feral cats, deer and invasive weeds, according to feedback gathered during Otago Regional Council's review of the Regional Pest Management Plan.
Strong interest in pest management options in Otago
Strong interest in pest management options in Otago