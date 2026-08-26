Flood protection controls river flow and reduces water on farms in South Otago

A pipe dream is now a reality in South Otago. About 25 people celebrated the opening of six new giant plastic pipes at a river mouth in Paretai last week. The pipes are part of a project to improve flood protection infrastructure by controlling flows where the Puerua River meets the Koau branch of the Clutha River, south of Balclutha. The nearly $3\u2009million project was launched after floodwater swamped properties in the area about two years ago. JVP Civil Management director and engineer Josh von Pein, of Dunedin, said each pipe had a 2.5m diameter, was 24m long and was “extremely complex and tough” to install. He praised main contractor SouthRoads for working hard in horrendous conditions. The complexity of the project included working with machinery in a dynamic environment, impacted by wind direction and tide levels. “Every time you come out here, it is different. It has been so challenging but cool,” Mr von Pein said. SHAWN MCAVINUEA project to install large plastic culverts and strengthen rock walls on the Lower Clutha River is near completion. Photo: Shawn McAvinue Everyone involved on site had to adapt to the conditions to work to deadline. “It is on time and to budget.” Despite the challenges, he would miss working on the site, including watching sea lions and seals. “It is a real cool spot.” He had got positive feedback from farmers that the new infrastructure was reducing the amount of water in paddocks. Robbie Byars — speaking as a farmer rather than an Otago regional councillor — owns and operates a 143ha dairy farm, which provides access to the work site. He said the water in the drains on his farm had dropped about 30cm since the pipes opened. “It has been an amazing response straight away.” Less water on paddocks had increased the soil temperature on his farm. “You can grow a lot more pasture when it is not waterlogged.” Otago Regional Council science and resilience general manager Tom Dyer said the project was launched after floods in October 2024. SHAWN MCAVINUEFlood events and ongoing coastal erosion have damaged river rock walls and culverts, reducing their effectiveness and prompting a major project installing new infrastructure. Photo: Shawn McAvinue A swollen Puerua River breached river banks and flooded properties, requiring cows to be evacuated at a busy time of year for farmers. During the flood, the council deployed a digger to cut a bank at the site to allow more water to leave Puerua River and enter Clutha River. The power of the water “scoured out” the cut and created a 60m-hole. Before the flood, modelling had begun to replace six existing pipes on the site, which featured wood, were fragile and beginning to fail, Mr Dyer said. “We knew what we needed to do to replace it and, handily, the river had made a hole for us.” The hole was a good location to install the six new robust plastic pipes, sourced from Auckland. ORCA crane lowers a plastic pipe during the Koau Branch Clutha River Training Line Reinstatement Project in South Otago. Photo: Otago Regional Council Installing pipes in the hole was easier than excavating the old pipes to install new infrastructure at those sites. The old pipes remain. A challenge of installing the new pipes was plastic floats. “Sinking them was a big task.” A 110-ton crane lowered the pipe for stropping to concrete cradle blocks under the water in the river. Concrete was then installed over the pipes, Mr Dyer said. “It was a big project. A tricky one to get right in a tricky environment and we are really happy with the result.” SHAWN MCAVINUEFlood events and ongoing coastal erosion have damaged river rock walls and culverts, reducing their effectiveness and prompting a major project installing new infrastructure. Photo: Shawn McAvinue The $2.9m project was co-funded from the central government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund. Contact Energy was also contributing, he said. “Ratepayers have picked up a little bit of the bill but the lion’s share is picked up by central government.” He praised the attitude and approach of SouthRoads staff, who he said should be proud of their work. “Their dealing with costs, time and problem-solving has all been spot on.” SouthRoads contract manager James Cook, of Balclutha, said the project was interesting and fun. “It has been challenging with the weather, tides and currents but working by the sea is pretty cool.” shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz