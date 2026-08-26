Southern farmers are reducing stocking rates as pest pressure impacts farm incomes, a survey shows. Federated Farmers released its 2026 National Pests Survey earlier this week. The survey shows the pest problem was worse than the previous survey in 2024. More was being spent by farmers to control pests, up from $5.45/ha to $6.18/ha. Farmers lost more money in production to pests, including stocking rate reductions. Reduced stocking rates due to pests was reported most in Otago, Southland, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay. Farmers in New Zealand reporting reducing stocking rates due to pests had nearly tripled, from about one in nine to nearly one in three. Controlling animal pests in the past year was estimated to have cost New Zealand farmers $82m and they lost another $384m in production to pests they could not control. The $466m total bill, up from a $213m estimate in 2024, excludes the cost of the work of the farmer, their family and staff to do pest-related work, such as refencing, regrassing and replanting. Federated Farmers Otago president Anna Gillespie, who owns and runs a beef finishing and dairy grazing operation near Omakau, said a rise in the numbers of wild deer and goats were forcing Southern farmers to reduce stocking rates. The pests were eating a lot of feed off farms. The pest problem and El Nino conditions forecasting a dry summer were concerning, as both impacted feed levels and stocking rates. Survey findings include sheep and beef farmers being three times more likely than dairy farmers to report reducing stocking rates because of pests. Mrs Gillespie believed that was because sheep and beef farms were more likely to be bordering forestry and Crown land, where pests lived. “There are parts of Otago where there has been very little pest control on and we need to get those people to the table and having a conversation so everyone can have a go at the pests.” Farmers were not asking to be relieved of responsibility. They wanted the same standard to apply to everyone in the landscape and for that co-ordinated control to be sustained. Pest control only worked if everyone participated, she said. Federated Farmers were calling for the restoration and long-term funding of regional and catchment-scale pest control programmes. Farmers surveyed described pests being sustained on land they neither owned nor controlled and then spilling on to farms where the costs of control were borne privately. In the South Island, wild deer were the most concentrated and severe in Otago. The number of wild deer culled per hectare in New Zealand had more than doubled since 2024. More rabbits were being culled per hectare in drier areas including Central Otago. The ranking of the most common pests in Otago were possums, deer and then rabbits. In Southland, it was possums, rabbits and deer. Mrs Gillespie said Canadian geese numbers were rising in Otago. “They consume large amounts of pasture as well. A mob of 500 will fly in and sit on a paddock and smash it until it is stuffed and off they go.”