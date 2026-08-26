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Rural Life Other
Rural Life Other
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Rural Life OtherAugust 26

Flood protection controls river flow and reduces water on farms in South Otago

A pipe dream is now a reality in South Otago.
Shawn McAvinue
Flood protection controls river flow and reduces water on farms in South Otago
Flood protection controls river flow and reduces water on farms in South Otago
Rural Life OtherAugust 26

Government to change freshwater farm plan system

The government is making changes to freshwater farm plans.
Government to change freshwater farm plan system
Government to change freshwater farm plan system
SUBSCRIBER
Rural Life OtherAugust 23

Continuing the family transport business a focus for young award winner

Two-generations of the Scully family were recently recognised at the Groundspread NZ annual awards gala.
Sally Rae
Continuing the family transport business a focus for young award winner
Continuing the family transport business a focus for young award winner
Rural Life OtherAugust 14

Strong interest in pest management options in Otago

Otago residents want stronger action on rabbits, feral cats, deer and invasive weeds, according to feedback gathered during Otago Regional Council's review of the Regional Pest Management Plan.
Strong interest in pest management options in Otago
Strong interest in pest management options in Otago