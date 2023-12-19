Gore High School Prizegiving 2023

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Students were recognised for their achievements in the Gore High School 2023 prizegiving.
Year 9 prizes
Raihanah Abdul Halim (PTA Diligence); Austin Aitken (1st in 9H Mathematics, Wright Cup - Most Improved Boys' Hockey Player); Saffron Barrow (Most Valuable Junior Girls Cricket Player); Haedin Broekhoff (1st= in Year 9 Technology Food); Cassandra Callick (1st in 9E Science); Gabby Callick (1st in 9T Health and Physical Education, Contribution to Girls' Basketball); Casey Campbell (1st in 9U Health and Physical Education, Nichol Cup - Senior Girls' Tennis, Gaylene Ridley Trophy for Year 9 Most Promising Netball Player); Matthew Clinton (Academic Excellence, 9U First in Form Overall, 1st in 9U English, 1st in 9U Mathematics, 1st in 9U Science, 1st in 9U Social Studies, 1st= in Year 9 Technology Food, 1st in Year 9 Digital Technology, Junior Oratory Cup); Clint Collins (1st in Year 9 Te Reo Māori); Dylan Cross (1st in 9E Social Studies); Mikayla Doorey (1st= in Year 9 Art); Anika Duncan (The Learning Hub Prize for Academic Achievement); Melanie Elliot (Bronwyn McBain Cup for Diligence and Application); Jarvis Eden (Most Valuable Junior Boys’ Cricket Player); Regan Gillan (PTA Diligence); Addison Grant (Academic Excellence, 1st= in Year 9 Agriculture, 1st= in Year 9 Art, PTA Diligence); Riley Hadfield (1st in Year 9 Music); Cory Holland (1st in 9E Mathematics); Wyatt Jamieson (1st in 9T Mathematics, Latty Cup - Junior Boys' Swimming Champion); Brodie Johnston (Academic Excellence, 9E First in Form Overall, 1st in 9E English, 1st in 9E Health and Physical Education, Contribution to Boys’ Basketball); Sophie Mantell (1st in 9W Social Studies, Gore High School Hockey Club’s Junior Girl who best epitomises "No Reward Without Effort"); Samuel Matheson (Academic Excellence, 1st= in Year 9 Agriculture, 1st in Year 9 Design and Visual Communication, PTA Diligence); Charlotte McDowall (PTA Diligence); Bella Mckenzie (1st= in Year 9 Performing Arts, PTA Diligence); Teleri McKenzie (PTA Diligence, U14 Girls’ Champion The Odette Fitzsimons' Cup- Joint Winner); Mohammed Muqtasid (1st in 9T English); Hosea Pasco (PTA Diligence, U14 Boys’ Athletics Champion Peter Anderson Cup, G.A.A. & H.C. Cup - Junior Boys' Cross-Country, U14 Rugby Most Valuable Player); Charli Pearce (Academic Excellence, 9T First in Form Overall, 1st in 9T Social Studies, 1st in Year 9 Technology Fabric, 1st in 9T Science, U14 Girls’ Champion The Odette Fitzsimons' Cup - Joint Winner); Cooper Petterson (9W First= in Form Overall, 1st in 9W Mathematics, 1st in 9W Science, 1st in 9W Health and Physical Education); Khloe Robins (PTA Diligence); Tara Ruri (1st= in Year 9 Technology Metal); Charlie Sprenger (1st= in Year 9 Technology Metal, 1st= in Year 9 Technology Wood); Alex Stevenson (Greenfield Trophy - Services to Boys' Hockey – Joint Winner); Annalise Weir (1st= in Year 9 Technology Food, 1st in 9H English, 1st in 9H Science, 1st in 9H Social Studies); Sophie Winkel (Academic Excellence, 9H First in Form Overall, 1st in 9H Health and Physical Education); Nia Woodford (1st= in Year 9 Technology Wood, PTA Diligence); Ava Wornall (Academic Excellence, 9W First= in Form Overall, 1st in 9W English, 1st= in Year 9 Performing Arts); Hayden Young (The Learning Hub Prize for All Round Improvement in Learning).
Year 10
Sione Afu (U14 Rugby Most Improved Player, Most Promising Player in U14 Rugby); Marlin Bennett (1st in 10K Mathematics); Quinn Campbell (1st in 10A in Health and Physical Education); Gemma Coulman (Academic Excellence, 10K First= in Form Overall, 1st in 10K Social Studies, 1st in 10K Health and Physical Education, 1st in Year 10 Technology Metal); Cobain Fairclough (1st= in Year 10 Technology Food); Tyrese Fittes (Year 10 Leadership in the Outdoors); Johnny Galog (Academic Excellence, 1st= in 10O English, 1st in 10O Health and Physical Education, 1st in Year 10 Music); Warren Green (1st in 10H Health and Physical Education); Mary Hayward (Academic Excellence, 10A First in Form Overall, Gore Town and Country Club - Junior Instrumentalist); Addison Knapp (PTA Diligence); Charlie Lawrence (PTA Diligence); Christopher McBain (1st in 10A English, 1st in 10A Science, 1st in 10A Social Studies); Holly McClelland (Gore High School Hockey Club’s Junior Player of the Year); Alexiss McDowell (PTA Diligence, Most Promising Player in the Junior A Netball Team, U15 Girls' Athletics - Hamilton Cup - Joint Winner); Jessica Miller (Academic Excellence, 10K First= in Form Overall, 1st in 10K English, 1st in 10K Science, 1st in Year 10 Agriculture, 1st in Year 10 Design and Visual Communication, U15 Girls' Athletics - Hamilton Cup - Joint Winner, B.M. Kernick Cup - Junior Girls' Cross-Country); Mikaela Morrison (1st in 10H English); Libby Moylan (1st in Year 10 Drama, Drama Trophy); Rebecca Napier (Academic Excellence, 1st= in 10O English, 1st in 10O Science, 1st in Year 10 Digital Technology); Sophie Newby (Hayley Morris Trophy for Contribution to Netball); Clayton Ngaronga (1st in Year 10 Te Reo Māori); Isobel Pollard (Academic Excellence, 10H First in Form Overall, 1st in 10H Mathematics, 1st in 10H Science, 1st in 10H Social Studies, 1st in Year 10 Technology Fabric); Ivy Solis (1st= in Year 10 Technology Food); Frances Sprenger (PTA Diligence, John Clark Trophy - Most Improved Trapshooter); Ava Tremaine (PTA Diligence); Hunter Waide (Most Improved Boys’ Basketball Player); Zoe White (PTA Diligence); Riley Wilson (Academic Excellence, 10O First in Form Overall, 1st= in 10O English, 1st in 10O Mathematics, 1st in 10O Social Studies, 1st in Year 10 Technology Wood, U15 Boys' Athletics - Bowler Cup); Adam Wing (Academic Excellence, 1st in 10A Mathematics); Yifei Ye (1st in Year 10 Art).
Year 11
Bayton Benfell (U16 Rugby Most Improved Player); Ella Broekhoff (Academic Excellence, 1st= in Year 11 Agriculture, 1st= in Year 11 Culinary Design – Joint Winner of the Eastern Southland Home Science Alumni Trophy, Most Improved Girls’ Basketball Player); Tayla Buchanan (1st in Year 11 Design and Visual Communication, 1st in year 11 Technology Fabric); Tegan Cleaver (1st= in Year 11 Agriculture); Layla Connorton (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 11 Physical Education, 1st in Year 11 Geography, 1st in Year 11 Mathematics with Statistics, 1st= in Year 11 Culinary Design – Joint Winner of the Eastern Southland Home Science Alumni Trophy), Samuel Copland (1st= in Year 11 Mathematics with Algebra, G.A.A. & H.C Cup - Intermediate Boys' U16 Cross-Country, Greenfield Trophy - Services to Boys' Hockey - Joint Winner, Gore High School Hockey Club’s Most Valuable 1st XI Boys’ Player), Neve Cowley (1st= in Year 11 History), Jacob Evans (U15 Junior Boys’ Jumping Cup (1911 Cup), U16 Rugby Most Valuable Player); Evan Fuller (1st= in Year 11 Mathematics with Algebra); Tayla Glover (1st in Year 11 Te Reo Māori, 1st in Year 11 Te Ao Haka); Heidi Goatley (PTA Diligence, U16 Girls (Intermediate Athletics Champion), W Wilson Cup - Intermediate Girls U16 Cross Country); Rithvy Goundar (U16 Boys Athletics - McGibbon Cup, Most Promising Boys' Football Player); Kazia Grant (Logan Cup - Service to Girls’ Hockey, Gore High School Hockey Club’s Most Valuable Senior Girl Player); Samara Halford (PTA Diligence); Macey Henderson (1st in Year 11 Trades Academy:Agriculture, 1st in Year 11 Technology Metal, Muskett Trophy for Commitment and Dedication to Girls’ Rugby); Charlee Hope (Gore High School Girls 1st XI Hockey Best & Fairest); Nina Horton (PTA Diligence); George Hurley (1st in Year 11 Communications); Thomas Jones (PTA Diligence, Nathan Dickson Trophy for Community Service - Joint Winner); Rya Kennedy (1st in Year 11 Technology Wood, 1st in Year 11 Drama); Philippa le Roux (Gore Musical Theatre Prize); Sofiya Martyn (1st in Year 11 Art); Boston McLean (Nunn & Fiveash Trophy - Best Achiever Year 11 Rugby); Kaitlyn Moss (PTA Diligence); Cynthia Mwangi (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 11 Accounting); Hannah Sutton (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 11 Economics, 1st in Year 11 Science, 1st in Year 11 English, 1st= in Year 11 History); Eli Willetts (1st in Year 11 Music).
Year 12
Chonelle Ayson (1st in Year 12 Art, 1st in Year 12 Outdoor Recreation); Ellie Bedwell (PTA Diligence, Dakin Leadership in the Outdoors Award - Joint Winner, Violet Lynch Trophy - Most Improved Senior Netball Player); Jayden Broome (Contribution to Kapa Haka, Citizens Trophy Senior Boys Athletics, Jenkins Cup Senior Boys Field Events - Joint Winner, Richardson Trophy - Best Player in the 1st XV, Mataura Licensing Trust Trophy for Player with the most points); Chloe Coxshall (1st in Year 12 Trades Academy:Agriculture, 1st in Year 12 Te Reo Māori); Keira Dawson (Barron Trophy for Dance); Lucas Hadfield (1st in Year 12 Mathematics with Algebra and Calculus, 1st in Year 12 Music, Gore Town and Country Club Band Senior Instrumentalist Trophy); Lucy Harrex (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 12 Economics, 1st in Year 12 Accounting, 1st in Year 12 Geography, 1st in Year 12 Chemistry); Mac Heaps (Quiet Achiever Award); Clark Jamieson (Haggart Cup - Senior Boys' Swimming); Georgia Jones (W D Milne Trophy for Marksmanship); Manmeet Kaur (Braithwaite and Gray Award for Contribution to the Performing Arts, 1st in Year 12 Drama); Bishal Khatri (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 12 Mathematics with Statistics, 1st in Year 12 English); Jasbin Lama (PTA Diligence); Hanna Lawlor (1st in Year 13 Agribusiness, The Women's Institute Prize in Technology Fabric); Ethan Mackay (PTA Diligance); Nicole McBain (1st in Year 12 Tourism); Madison McDowall (1st in Year 12 Hospitality and Service Industry); Jessie McFadzien (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 12 Agriculture, 1st in Year 12 Physics, 1st= in Year 12 Biology); Oliver McKenzie (Fleming & Co Cup- Senior Boys Cross-Country); Rhys Miller (1st In Year 12 Gateway); Tom Murray (1st in Year 12 Technology Wood, Dakin Leadership in the Outdoors Award - Joint Winner); Max Philpott (PTA Diligence); Jessica Udy (Academic Excellence, PTA Diligence); Benjamin Ure (Academic Excellence, 1st= in Year 12 Biology, 1st= in Year 12 History, GHS Boys' Football Player of the Season); Callum Wilson (1st= in Year 12 History).
Year 13
Angel Brown (PTA Diligence); Murphy Callahan (1st in Year 13 Technology Metal); Sophie Cupit (1st in Year 13 Photography; 1st in Year 13 Technology Fabric); Kayla Eckhout (Rotary Prize for Personal Integrity, 1st in Year 13 Tourism); Jessica Evans (Nathan Dickson Trophy for Community Service - Joint Winner, PTA Diligence); Louis Franks (1st in Year 13 Art); Meg Heaps (PTA Diligence, Eastern Southland Netball Association Cup - Service to Netball); Gabrielle le Roux (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 13 Physical Education, The Anne Campbell Prize 1st in Year 13 English, 1st in Year 13 Chemistry); Alyssa Little (1st in Year 13 Economics); Harry Lyall (Wanderers Cup - Contribution to School Football); Marshall McChlery (1st in Year 13 Mathematics with Statistics, McPhail Cup - Boys' Singles Tennis Champion); Natalia McKay (1st in Year 13 Hospitality and Service Industry); Oakland Moody (1st in Year 13 Accounting); MacKenzie Napier (Gillan's Footwear Cup - Senior Girls' Athletics, Linda Beach Cup - Senior Girls' Cross-Country); Sarah Pullar (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 13 History, 1st in Year 13 Agriculture, 1st in Year 13 Biology, The K Hanna Prize for Senior Geography 1st in Year 13); Caity Soper (Gore Repertory Society Prize for Dramatic Work, The Thomas McDonald Prize for 1st in Year 13 Drama); Nathanael Ure (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 13 Mathematics with Calculus, The Edward Pickering Prize for 1st in Year 13 Physics); Rubious Whangapirita-Edwards (Gillian Cooper Trophy - Contribution to School Netball); Ailish Wilson (Bruce Smith Trophy for Public Speaking; J H Grieve Prize for Performance in Music; 1st in Year 13 Music).
Special prizes
Jessie McFadzien (VetSouth Excellence Across the Sciences); Sophie Cupit (Ex-Pupils Association Bursary for Excellence In and Out of the Classroom).
Memorial prize awards
Sarah Pullar (J O McPhail Memorial Prize for Agriculture; Brea Nicholson (Peter Reid Memorial Trophy for Excellence in Guitar); Matthew Christie (Peter Reid Memorial Trophy for Excellence in Craftsmanship in Woodwork); Nathanael Ure (J A C Macartney Memorial Scholarship).
Sportsperson of the year awards
Riley Wilson (Junior All Round Sportsperson); Ellie Bedwell (Best All-Round Girl); Clarke Jamieson (Best All-Round Sportsman Trophy).
Academic scholarship awards
Angel Brown - William Wallace Te Ihumanea – Academic Go Getter Award; Nathanael Ure - University of Canterbury Hiranga Scholarship, University of Canterbury Te Kakau a Māui Scholarship; Sophie Cupit - University of Otago 150th Scholarship; Mackenzie McLeod - University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship; Ailish Wilson - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Gabrielle le Roux - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Harry Lyall - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Mackenzie Napier - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Marshall McChlery - Otago Polytechnic Principal's Leadership Scholarship; Rhys Miller - The Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award.
House shield
Cargill.
Foundation scholarship awards
Samuel Matheson (Year 9); Gemma Coulman (Year 10); Jacob Evans (Year 11); Madison McDowall (Year 12); Mackenzie McLeod (Year 13).
Leadership prizes
Nathanael Ure (Rectors prize for Deputy Head Boy); Gabrielle le Roux (Rectors prize for Deputy Head Girl); Jack Murray (Rectors prize for Head Boy); Ailish Wilson (Rectors prize for Head Girl).
Presentation of 2024 Head Prefects
Bishal Khatri (Head Boy); Manmeet Kaur (Head Girl); Tom Murray Deputy Head Boy); Jessie McFadzien (Deputy Head Girl).
Proxime accessit awards
Sarah Pullar
Nathanael Ure
Dux award
Gabrielle le Roux