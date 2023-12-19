Gore High School Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the Gore High School 2023 prizegiving.

Gore High School 2023 Dux Gabrielle le Roux.

Year 9 prizes

Raihanah Abdul Halim (PTA Diligence); Austin Aitken (1st in 9H Mathematics, Wright Cup - Most Improved Boys' Hockey Player); Saffron Barrow (Most Valuable Junior Girls Cricket Player); Haedin Broekhoff (1st= in Year 9 Technology Food); Cassandra Callick (1st in 9E Science); Gabby Callick (1st in 9T Health and Physical Education, Contribution to Girls' Basketball); Casey Campbell (1st in 9U Health and Physical Education, Nichol Cup - Senior Girls' Tennis, Gaylene Ridley Trophy for Year 9 Most Promising Netball Player); Matthew Clinton (Academic Excellence, 9U First in Form Overall, 1st in 9U English, 1st in 9U Mathematics, 1st in 9U Science, 1st in 9U Social Studies, 1st= in Year 9 Technology Food, 1st in Year 9 Digital Technology, Junior Oratory Cup); Clint Collins (1st in Year 9 Te Reo Māori); Dylan Cross (1st in 9E Social Studies); Mikayla Doorey (1st= in Year 9 Art); Anika Duncan (The Learning Hub Prize for Academic Achievement); Melanie Elliot (Bronwyn McBain Cup for Diligence and Application); Jarvis Eden (Most Valuable Junior Boys’ Cricket Player); Regan Gillan (PTA Diligence); Addison Grant (Academic Excellence, 1st= in Year 9 Agriculture, 1st= in Year 9 Art, PTA Diligence); Riley Hadfield (1st in Year 9 Music); Cory Holland (1st in 9E Mathematics); Wyatt Jamieson (1st in 9T Mathematics, Latty Cup - Junior Boys' Swimming Champion); Brodie Johnston (Academic Excellence, 9E First in Form Overall, 1st in 9E English, 1st in 9E Health and Physical Education, Contribution to Boys’ Basketball); Sophie Mantell (1st in 9W Social Studies, Gore High School Hockey Club’s Junior Girl who best epitomises "No Reward Without Effort"); Samuel Matheson (Academic Excellence, 1st= in Year 9 Agriculture, 1st in Year 9 Design and Visual Communication, PTA Diligence); Charlotte McDowall (PTA Diligence); Bella Mckenzie (1st= in Year 9 Performing Arts, PTA Diligence); Teleri McKenzie (PTA Diligence, U14 Girls’ Champion The Odette Fitzsimons' Cup- Joint Winner); Mohammed Muqtasid (1st in 9T English); Hosea Pasco (PTA Diligence, U14 Boys’ Athletics Champion Peter Anderson Cup, G.A.A. & H.C. Cup - Junior Boys' Cross-Country, U14 Rugby Most Valuable Player); Charli Pearce (Academic Excellence, 9T First in Form Overall, 1st in 9T Social Studies, 1st in Year 9 Technology Fabric, 1st in 9T Science, U14 Girls’ Champion The Odette Fitzsimons' Cup - Joint Winner); Cooper Petterson (9W First= in Form Overall, 1st in 9W Mathematics, 1st in 9W Science, 1st in 9W Health and Physical Education); Khloe Robins (PTA Diligence); Tara Ruri (1st= in Year 9 Technology Metal); Charlie Sprenger (1st= in Year 9 Technology Metal, 1st= in Year 9 Technology Wood); Alex Stevenson (Greenfield Trophy - Services to Boys' Hockey – Joint Winner); Annalise Weir (1st= in Year 9 Technology Food, 1st in 9H English, 1st in 9H Science, 1st in 9H Social Studies); Sophie Winkel (Academic Excellence, 9H First in Form Overall, 1st in 9H Health and Physical Education); Nia Woodford (1st= in Year 9 Technology Wood, PTA Diligence); Ava Wornall (Academic Excellence, 9W First= in Form Overall, 1st in 9W English, 1st= in Year 9 Performing Arts); Hayden Young (The Learning Hub Prize for All Round Improvement in Learning).

Year 10

Sione Afu (U14 Rugby Most Improved Player, Most Promising Player in U14 Rugby); Marlin Bennett (1st in 10K Mathematics); Quinn Campbell (1st in 10A in Health and Physical Education); Gemma Coulman (Academic Excellence, 10K First= in Form Overall, 1st in 10K Social Studies, 1st in 10K Health and Physical Education, 1st in Year 10 Technology Metal); Cobain Fairclough (1st= in Year 10 Technology Food); Tyrese Fittes (Year 10 Leadership in the Outdoors); Johnny Galog (Academic Excellence, 1st= in 10O English, 1st in 10O Health and Physical Education, 1st in Year 10 Music); Warren Green (1st in 10H Health and Physical Education); Mary Hayward (Academic Excellence, 10A First in Form Overall, Gore Town and Country Club - Junior Instrumentalist); Addison Knapp (PTA Diligence); Charlie Lawrence (PTA Diligence); Christopher McBain (1st in 10A English, 1st in 10A Science, 1st in 10A Social Studies); Holly McClelland (Gore High School Hockey Club’s Junior Player of the Year); Alexiss McDowell (PTA Diligence, Most Promising Player in the Junior A Netball Team, U15 Girls' Athletics - Hamilton Cup - Joint Winner); Jessica Miller (Academic Excellence, 10K First= in Form Overall, 1st in 10K English, 1st in 10K Science, 1st in Year 10 Agriculture, 1st in Year 10 Design and Visual Communication, U15 Girls' Athletics - Hamilton Cup - Joint Winner, B.M. Kernick Cup - Junior Girls' Cross-Country); Mikaela Morrison (1st in 10H English); Libby Moylan (1st in Year 10 Drama, Drama Trophy); Rebecca Napier (Academic Excellence, 1st= in 10O English, 1st in 10O Science, 1st in Year 10 Digital Technology); Sophie Newby (Hayley Morris Trophy for Contribution to Netball); Clayton Ngaronga (1st in Year 10 Te Reo Māori); Isobel Pollard (Academic Excellence, 10H First in Form Overall, 1st in 10H Mathematics, 1st in 10H Science, 1st in 10H Social Studies, 1st in Year 10 Technology Fabric); Ivy Solis (1st= in Year 10 Technology Food); Frances Sprenger (PTA Diligence, John Clark Trophy - Most Improved Trapshooter); Ava Tremaine (PTA Diligence); Hunter Waide (Most Improved Boys’ Basketball Player); Zoe White (PTA Diligence); Riley Wilson (Academic Excellence, 10O First in Form Overall, 1st= in 10O English, 1st in 10O Mathematics, 1st in 10O Social Studies, 1st in Year 10 Technology Wood, U15 Boys' Athletics - Bowler Cup); Adam Wing (Academic Excellence, 1st in 10A Mathematics); Yifei Ye (1st in Year 10 Art).

Year 11

Bayton Benfell (U16 Rugby Most Improved Player); Ella Broekhoff (Academic Excellence, 1st= in Year 11 Agriculture, 1st= in Year 11 Culinary Design – Joint Winner of the Eastern Southland Home Science Alumni Trophy, Most Improved Girls’ Basketball Player); Tayla Buchanan (1st in Year 11 Design and Visual Communication, 1st in year 11 Technology Fabric); Tegan Cleaver (1st= in Year 11 Agriculture); Layla Connorton (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 11 Physical Education, 1st in Year 11 Geography, 1st in Year 11 Mathematics with Statistics, 1st= in Year 11 Culinary Design – Joint Winner of the Eastern Southland Home Science Alumni Trophy), Samuel Copland (1st= in Year 11 Mathematics with Algebra, G.A.A. & H.C Cup - Intermediate Boys' U16 Cross-Country, Greenfield Trophy - Services to Boys' Hockey - Joint Winner, Gore High School Hockey Club’s Most Valuable 1st XI Boys’ Player), Neve Cowley (1st= in Year 11 History), Jacob Evans (U15 Junior Boys’ Jumping Cup (1911 Cup), U16 Rugby Most Valuable Player); Evan Fuller (1st= in Year 11 Mathematics with Algebra); Tayla Glover (1st in Year 11 Te Reo Māori, 1st in Year 11 Te Ao Haka); Heidi Goatley (PTA Diligence, U16 Girls (Intermediate Athletics Champion), W Wilson Cup - Intermediate Girls U16 Cross Country); Rithvy Goundar (U16 Boys Athletics - McGibbon Cup, Most Promising Boys' Football Player); Kazia Grant (Logan Cup - Service to Girls’ Hockey, Gore High School Hockey Club’s Most Valuable Senior Girl Player); Samara Halford (PTA Diligence); Macey Henderson (1st in Year 11 Trades Academy:Agriculture, 1st in Year 11 Technology Metal, Muskett Trophy for Commitment and Dedication to Girls’ Rugby); Charlee Hope (Gore High School Girls 1st XI Hockey Best & Fairest); Nina Horton (PTA Diligence); George Hurley (1st in Year 11 Communications); Thomas Jones (PTA Diligence, Nathan Dickson Trophy for Community Service - Joint Winner); Rya Kennedy (1st in Year 11 Technology Wood, 1st in Year 11 Drama); Philippa le Roux (Gore Musical Theatre Prize); Sofiya Martyn (1st in Year 11 Art); Boston McLean (Nunn & Fiveash Trophy - Best Achiever Year 11 Rugby); Kaitlyn Moss (PTA Diligence); Cynthia Mwangi (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 11 Accounting); Hannah Sutton (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 11 Economics, 1st in Year 11 Science, 1st in Year 11 English, 1st= in Year 11 History); Eli Willetts (1st in Year 11 Music).

Year 12

Chonelle Ayson (1st in Year 12 Art, 1st in Year 12 Outdoor Recreation); Ellie Bedwell (PTA Diligence, Dakin Leadership in the Outdoors Award - Joint Winner, Violet Lynch Trophy - Most Improved Senior Netball Player); Jayden Broome (Contribution to Kapa Haka, Citizens Trophy Senior Boys Athletics, Jenkins Cup Senior Boys Field Events - Joint Winner, Richardson Trophy - Best Player in the 1st XV, Mataura Licensing Trust Trophy for Player with the most points); Chloe Coxshall (1st in Year 12 Trades Academy:Agriculture, 1st in Year 12 Te Reo Māori); Keira Dawson (Barron Trophy for Dance); Lucas Hadfield (1st in Year 12 Mathematics with Algebra and Calculus, 1st in Year 12 Music, Gore Town and Country Club Band Senior Instrumentalist Trophy); Lucy Harrex (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 12 Economics, 1st in Year 12 Accounting, 1st in Year 12 Geography, 1st in Year 12 Chemistry); Mac Heaps (Quiet Achiever Award); Clark Jamieson (Haggart Cup - Senior Boys' Swimming); Georgia Jones (W D Milne Trophy for Marksmanship); Manmeet Kaur (Braithwaite and Gray Award for Contribution to the Performing Arts, 1st in Year 12 Drama); Bishal Khatri (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 12 Mathematics with Statistics, 1st in Year 12 English); Jasbin Lama (PTA Diligence); Hanna Lawlor (1st in Year 13 Agribusiness, The Women's Institute Prize in Technology Fabric); Ethan Mackay (PTA Diligance); Nicole McBain (1st in Year 12 Tourism); Madison McDowall (1st in Year 12 Hospitality and Service Industry); Jessie McFadzien (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 12 Agriculture, 1st in Year 12 Physics, 1st= in Year 12 Biology); Oliver McKenzie (Fleming & Co Cup- Senior Boys Cross-Country); Rhys Miller (1st In Year 12 Gateway); Tom Murray (1st in Year 12 Technology Wood, Dakin Leadership in the Outdoors Award - Joint Winner); Max Philpott (PTA Diligence); Jessica Udy (Academic Excellence, PTA Diligence); Benjamin Ure (Academic Excellence, 1st= in Year 12 Biology, 1st= in Year 12 History, GHS Boys' Football Player of the Season); Callum Wilson (1st= in Year 12 History).

Year 13

Angel Brown (PTA Diligence); Murphy Callahan (1st in Year 13 Technology Metal); Sophie Cupit (1st in Year 13 Photography; 1st in Year 13 Technology Fabric); Kayla Eckhout (Rotary Prize for Personal Integrity, 1st in Year 13 Tourism); Jessica Evans (Nathan Dickson Trophy for Community Service - Joint Winner, PTA Diligence); Louis Franks (1st in Year 13 Art); Meg Heaps (PTA Diligence, Eastern Southland Netball Association Cup - Service to Netball); Gabrielle le Roux (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 13 Physical Education, The Anne Campbell Prize 1st in Year 13 English, 1st in Year 13 Chemistry); Alyssa Little (1st in Year 13 Economics); Harry Lyall (Wanderers Cup - Contribution to School Football); Marshall McChlery (1st in Year 13 Mathematics with Statistics, McPhail Cup - Boys' Singles Tennis Champion); Natalia McKay (1st in Year 13 Hospitality and Service Industry); Oakland Moody (1st in Year 13 Accounting); MacKenzie Napier (Gillan's Footwear Cup - Senior Girls' Athletics, Linda Beach Cup - Senior Girls' Cross-Country); Sarah Pullar (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 13 History, 1st in Year 13 Agriculture, 1st in Year 13 Biology, The K Hanna Prize for Senior Geography 1st in Year 13); Caity Soper (Gore Repertory Society Prize for Dramatic Work, The Thomas McDonald Prize for 1st in Year 13 Drama); Nathanael Ure (Academic Excellence, 1st in Year 13 Mathematics with Calculus, The Edward Pickering Prize for 1st in Year 13 Physics); Rubious Whangapirita-Edwards (Gillian Cooper Trophy - Contribution to School Netball); Ailish Wilson (Bruce Smith Trophy for Public Speaking; J H Grieve Prize for Performance in Music; 1st in Year 13 Music).

Special prizes

Jessie McFadzien (VetSouth Excellence Across the Sciences); Sophie Cupit (Ex-Pupils Association Bursary for Excellence In and Out of the Classroom).

Memorial prize awards

Sarah Pullar (J O McPhail Memorial Prize for Agriculture; Brea Nicholson (Peter Reid Memorial Trophy for Excellence in Guitar); Matthew Christie (Peter Reid Memorial Trophy for Excellence in Craftsmanship in Woodwork); Nathanael Ure (J A C Macartney Memorial Scholarship).

Sportsperson of the year awards

Riley Wilson (Junior All Round Sportsperson); Ellie Bedwell (Best All-Round Girl); Clarke Jamieson (Best All-Round Sportsman Trophy).

Academic scholarship awards

Angel Brown - William Wallace Te Ihumanea – Academic Go Getter Award; Nathanael Ure - University of Canterbury Hiranga Scholarship, University of Canterbury Te Kakau a Māui Scholarship; Sophie Cupit - University of Otago 150th Scholarship; Mackenzie McLeod - University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship; Ailish Wilson - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Gabrielle le Roux - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Harry Lyall - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Mackenzie Napier - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Marshall McChlery - Otago Polytechnic Principal's Leadership Scholarship; Rhys Miller - The Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award.

House shield

Cargill.

Foundation scholarship awards

Samuel Matheson (Year 9); Gemma Coulman (Year 10); Jacob Evans (Year 11); Madison McDowall (Year 12); Mackenzie McLeod (Year 13).

Leadership prizes

Nathanael Ure (Rectors prize for Deputy Head Boy); Gabrielle le Roux (Rectors prize for Deputy Head Girl); Jack Murray (Rectors prize for Head Boy); Ailish Wilson (Rectors prize for Head Girl).

Presentation of 2024 Head Prefects

Bishal Khatri (Head Boy); Manmeet Kaur (Head Girl); Tom Murray Deputy Head Boy); Jessie McFadzien (Deputy Head Girl).

Proxime accessit awards

Sarah Pullar

Nathanael Ure

Dux award

Gabrielle le Roux