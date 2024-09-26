Bekhuis may set a record

Josh Bekhuis

Southland Rugby is abuzz with excitement as veteran player Josh Bekhuis stands on the brink of making history.

With 142 appearances since making his first-class debut against North Otago in 2006, Bekhuis is one game away from equaling Jason Rutledge’s long-standing record of 143 caps, set between 2000 and 2020.

Bekhuis has the opportunity to match Rutledge’s record this Sunday, when the Stags take on Waikato at Rugby Park, kicking off at 2.05pm.

Following this match, he could claim the outright record next Saturday against North Harbour.

However, all of this is contingent upon Bekhuis being selected for both matches.

To make this achievement even more impressive, Bekhuis has also had a five-year stint overseas and played over 100 Super Rugby games in addition to his Southland caps.

His dedication, resilience and passion for the game are evident in every match he plays.

As a stalwart of the Stags, Bekhuis has represented the team with pride, showcasing the spirit of Southland rugby both on and off the field.

Rugby fans and supporters are encouraged to come out to Rugby Park this Sunday and support their mighty SBS Bank Southland Stags.

Adults $20, two children aged under 14 go free with each adult ticket and must be supervised by an adult.