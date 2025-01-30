Calling all southern creatives

Creatives from all over the south are invited to take part in the third Night of the Arts (NoTA).

An information night will be held on February 12 for people to learn more about NoTA and be encouraged to take part in the event, which will be held on May 16.

Chairwoman Rebecca Amundsen said last year's event was a huge success with a wide range of talented artists and performers creating an action-packed evening.

"We are calling on our local talented artists to once again be a part of this magical Southland evening.

"We are inviting previous participants to join us again, and we are looking for performers who would like to do Fringe!"

Artists involved with street performances, live art, comedy, music and more were encouraged to get in touch.

"Performances, installations and interactive artistic activities that break boundaries are a must. Collaborative art where the audience can take part, music, dance and visual or experimental art are all welcome."

* The NoTA information evening is being held on Wednesday, February 12, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm at Whare Taupua, 34 Forth St, Invercargill. _ APL