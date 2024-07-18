Care village project has Steel backing

Hawthorndale Care Village manager Helen Robinson (right) explains the village’s concept and development to Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel players (from left) Serina Daunakamakama, Jeante Strydom, Renee Savai’inaea and Jennifer O’Connell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Hawthorndale Care Village now has the solid steel backing of the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel team.

Hawthorndale Care Village Charitable Trust board chair Frank O’Boyle said the organisation was thrilled to align with the Steel team.

"We are deeply grateful for the invaluable partnership between the Southern Steel and Hawthorndale Care Village.

"Partnering with such a prominent Southland brand enables us to raise awareness of the village and share initiatives, particularly those focused on dementia awareness and the new care model.

The revolutionary village is set to open in Invercargill in June 2025.

The project was on target and about two-thirds of the way through the programme.

With all buildings roofed and closed in, landscaping and roading had begun around the site and the first 10 independent retirement villas were available for sign-up.

Steel chief executive Sonya Fleming said the franchise was eager to lend its support.

"A group of our players had a site tour recently and were in awe of what is being achieved. It is going to be absolutely amazing for Southland and its fantastic to see we are leading the way yet again to make assets like this a reality in our city."

The Hawthorndale Care Village was the official game-day partner for Steel’s home game on June 22, which provided an opportunity for the project’s promotion.

"The village will have such a positive impact in the lives of those living with dementia and their families and we are incredibly proud to support them as our chosen charity," she said.