Christmas lights up the park

Enjoying their day out at Christmas in the Park are (from left), Juliet Ngamabo, Deborah Mulaji, 17, Lucie Mpemba, Marlene Futi and Raphael Futi, 2, (front). Christmas in the Park drew about 3000 Christmas revellers to Queens Park in Waihōpai last Sunday.

Food stalls, games and activities brought together the young and old and, turning strangers into friends.

Attendee Jenny Fraser said, "Christmas to me is about friendships, joy and happiness".

Live music from local bands including Lachie Hayes entertained the festive crowd who picked out spots for their picnic blankets on the grass surrounding the Queens Park rotunda.

Sporting tinselled collars and out for a walk with April Koch at Christmas in the Park are lambs Olympia (left) and Titan. Two tinsel collared lambs led on leashes by their owner, April

Koch, received lots of "pats and photos" from the public.

MASSAV Productions MC Kane Johnson said the event was designed "for all of Invercargill whānau to come out and enjoy the jewel in the crown of the year here in Queens Park."

"This has been one of our most popular turnouts, there must be at least two to three thousand here.

"This is our fifth year of running this and we are really proud."

There was no money made, all performers donated their time and it was purely just for the enjoyment of the Invercargill public, Mr Johnson said.