Combining youth and experience

The Woodlands boys on the march. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

The Woodlands club is set for another successful season; the premier team were a top four team last year and started the Southland premier grade club rugby season in dominant fashion on their home ground last week.

Woodlands coach Richard Jones and his assistants Marty McKenzie and Jason Rutledge had Woodlands primed to beat Blues 61-17 in the opening game last Wednesday night.

Woodlands made an excellent start to the match by scoring four tries in the first 15 minutes. Jones was able to make multiple personnel and positional changes later in the game.

“We have plenty of experienced players mixed in with some good young guys that are keen to learn. We are lucky to have such a strong front row and strong front row reserves.”

Stags props Paula Latu and Joe Walsh and hooker Jason Rutledge provide a formidable starting front row.

Rutledge, who continues to defy the ageing process, will provide the perfect mentor for reserve hooker Josh Evans.

Evans is more than 25 years younger than Rutledge and played in the loose forwards in his first year of senior rugby last year.

Captain Liam Howley is the reigning top halfback in the province now that a knee injury has side-lined Connor McLeod for the year and Jahvis Wallace and Jay Renton have left the country.

Three young debutants to impress for Woodlands on Wednesday night were loose forward Justin Shaw, Kynan Stowers-Smith at first five-eighth and lock Alex Yallop.

Teenager Justin Shaw is an exciting addition to the loose club after his impressive Highlanders under-20 campaign.

Shaw was one of the top performers in the champion Southland Boys’ High School first XV last year along with Rutledge’s son Gregor.

Stowers-Smith has recently moved down from Canterbury hoping to crack into the Southland Stags.

The midfielder started at first five-eighth in round one while another new recruit Corey McKay was out with injury.

Fullback Sione Baker scored three tries and midfielder Tauasosi Tuimavave scored twice.

The big lock Alex Yallop is also from Canterbury and also has clear aspirations of making the Stags team.

Openside Robbie McKenzie is back with Woodlands along with Riley Macrae and Cole Williams in the loose forwards.

Not everything has worked out perfectly for Woodlands during the preseason; last year’s standout loose forward Blair Ryall suffered a knee injury playing for the Bravehearts recently but the 2023 Southland Stags player of the year is expected to be back for the end of the club season.

Outside backs Viliami Fine and Rory van Vugt are absent. Fine is with the Moana Pasifika Super Rugby team and van Nugt is playing his rugby in America.

The Woodlands B team was awarded the Bill Foster Trophy last year for being the most improved club team.

The B team is in the division two development competition again this year with five other teams.

Woodlands B will play their first round game against Star B at 1.15pm at Waverly Park this Saturday.

The primary grade teams get their season started on May 11.