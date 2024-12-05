Community unity

PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Santa Claus made a special guest appearance to the volunteers from the Invercargill church and service communities who toiled together last Saturday to convert 16 pallets of food into 720 Christmas boxes.

Invercargill Christian Centre pastor Rachael Diprose said city businesses and churches all contributed to the boxes that would be distributed to the wider Southland community.

"It’s been pretty amazing for the community to come together, work and have so much fun together and be able to bless families.

"Knowing that every box is impacting families and making a difference — it’s pretty cool."

It was the third year boxes had been packed in Invercargill, but the fourth year boxes had been distributed to the city.

"Four years ago we made contact with Dunedin so that we could work alongside them to get an idea of how it works. We were able to pick up boxes and bring them back from Dunedin. And then we realised we can do this easily from Invercargill and 300 were packed in the first year.

"Then we got brave last year and went for 720 and decided to repeat that again this year, but we could’ve done more just because of the need."

- By Toni McDonald