Find the clues in the park to win prizes

Aurora College trio (from left) Cole Te Huia, 13, Anaru Noanoa, 14, and Joepira Arake, 13, from the Y Squad programme, find a spot to place their clue for the Christmas Capers in the Park hunt at Queens Park in Invercargill. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Eight clues, one park and hundreds of dollars in prizes.

Walk, scooter, bike or run around Queens Park for Christmas Capers in the Park.

Y Southland executive manager Jerrie Valli said the much-loved Christmas Capers in the Park was back for another year of holiday fun.

"This free event is your chance to explore Queens Park while solving clues, hunting for hidden treasures and making memories," she said.

Y Southland, with the help of keen Aurora College students, hid eight clues around Invercargill’s Queens Park for the annual hunt last week.

Y Southland youth development co-ordinator Michael Gilbert said Christmas Capers in the Park was the "ideal event for us to lead, and a fantastic community initiative that is accessible to everyone.

"Our Y Squads are about supporting young people to grow in confidence and connecting them with opportunities, spaces, and places in their local community.

"Christmas Capers in the Park allowed them to take the lead on a project, while also discovering the amazing place that is Queens Park, so it’s been a great experience for them," he said.

Last Friday, the 10 students visited Mitre 10, bought tools and materials then travelled to Queens Park to place the clues.

"This year the clues were dreamt up by young people on YSouthland’s Y Squad programme.

"Y Squads offer weekly sessions for groups of like-minded young people who come together weekly and are introduced to new activities, opportunities, organisations and businesses in the local community," Mr Gilbert said.

Christmas hunt participants are advised to download a clues sheet from ysouthland.org.nz (or find a copy on page 11 in today’s Southland Express), head to Queens Park, solve the clues, copy the picture from each into the spaces shown and decipher the full Christmas message.

After collecting all the clues, participants are urged to bring their sheets into the Y at 77 Tay St, Invercargill, or email a copy to reception@ymca.org.nz by December 31.

Competition entrants will then go in the draw to win one of five $100 Prezzy cards.

Y Southland thanked the ILT Foundation for their support.