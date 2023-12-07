From full bellies to flash wheels

All makes and models of cars are expected to line up at the Rodders’ Breakfast and Classic Car Show in Makarewa on Sunday.

Crispy bacon, hash browns, sizzling snags and hot coffee are all part of a big end game for Street Machines Southland as the club sends a breakfast invitation to the region’s petrol-heads for Sunday.

Street Machines Southland member Doug Arthur said along with the 8am breakfast, officials would also be receiving entries for the hot rod and classic car show which would begin at noon.

The aim of the Rodders’ Breakfast and Classic Car Show was to raise money to put a new roof on the Kennington Hall, he said.

Mr Arthur was expecting more than 100 cars to enter and put on a display not often seen in the South.

"I like to think we could muster up that sort of interest.

"There will be all makes and models of cars ... from T-buckets, classics, standard originals to hot rods from the ’30s and ’40s through to the ’60s."

The family event on Sunday is open to anyone who wants to come along.

He expected the festive atmosphere provided by the live music, barbecue, food carts, stall holders and the guest appearance of Santa, would help to draw along people of all age groups.

"It would be a great family afternoon just to go out and spend a Sunday afternoon wandering around."

The former Makarewa bowling club site, on Flora Rd East, bought by the club a few years ago, was large enough to host a lot of cars and stallholders.

"If anyone had a wee stall they wanted to bring along, then that sort of thing makes the day," he said.

The event had been quickly put together after the club made the decision to help the cause only three weeks ago, with money raised from the breakfast and car show entry fees to go to the hall.

To find out more, go to the Street Machines Southland Facebook page.

By Toni McDonald