Golf balls to drop again for fundraiser

Otatara Schoolchildren bask in all the balls they collected off the green after the Southland Business Chamber 2022 Golf Ball Drop. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The winner of Southland Business Chamber’s Golf Ball drop at the SBS Bank Invercargill golf course tomorrow might think they have won pennies from heaven with the $1000 first prize.

Southland Business Chamber event manager Leanne Humphrey said the well-supported fundraising event signalled the opening of the chamber’s annual tournament.

The numbered ball closest to a marked spot near Hole 6 will take home first prize.

Hole 6 was close to the clubrooms where people could watch everything unfold.

It was the second year the golf ball drop had been held as it was a good fit with the tournament that was happening at the same time.

"It was an opportunity to do something a bit different."

The positive feedback from the 2022 event encouraged Mrs Humphrey to feature it again at the annual tournament.

Besides the spectacle of 1500 golf balls raining down from a hovering helicopter, Otatara School pupils would be waiting patiently on the sidelines to retrieve all the balls, Mrs Humphrey said.

"The Otatara school kids were also really engaged, which is pretty awesome.

"They were our little helpers who pick up all the balls afterwards. Of course all the balls need to be picked up before we can start the tournament."

All the proceeds from both events raised funds for the Southland Young Enterprise Scheme.

Ticket sales in 2022 were slow until people understood how the event worked, she said.

"Then people got on the bandwagon and they were easy to sell.

"You get allocated a ball number and if your ball lands on the spot, you win the money."

This year ticket sales had been simplified.

"So it’s easy to jump online and buy a ball for $5."

Tickets are on sale via the Southland Business Chamber website.

By Toni McDonald