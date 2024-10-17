Harness club set for Sunday

The Invercargill Harness Racing Club hosts a 10-race programme at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill this Sunday from noon.

The feature race is the Group 3 Dark Horse Mares Handicap Trot for a stake of $40,000 over 2200m. The race is named to honour stellar trotting mare Dark Horse, who retired in 2021 after winning 14 races and accruing $144,276 in stakes for Branxholme trainer Nathan Williamson and the Griffins Syndicate.

The meeting leads off a busy time for harness racing at Ascot Park Raceway with the annual Tuapeka Harness Racing Club meeting at the course one week later where a big day of racing and entertainment is planned and two big pre-Christmas twilight meetings, perfect for Christmas work dos, one on November 22 and the other on December 20.