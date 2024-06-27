Injuries and cards, a common theme

Northern players defend a Queens Park corner .Photo: supplied

A moment of madness from Jose Rodriguez added to McIntyre Dick Thistle’s woes as they went down 4-1 to league leaders Level One Queens Park on Saturday.

Park went ahead just over midway through the opening 45 courtesy of a Tyler Day goal, and three minutes later, Thistle’s top goal scorer and the current golden boot lead, Jose Rodriguez, saw red when he lashed out at Park captain Joel Murray.

Murray did receive a yellow for his part in the skirmish, but it was Rodriguez’s red that had the biggest impact on proceedings.

Park went two up through Brayan Orobio just before the break, but Jesus Castillo threw Thistle a lifeline on the 80th minute mark, but goals from Spencer Cunliffe and Matt McLean sealed the win for Park who go five clear in the race for the Donald Gray title.

Thistle could be made to rue the Rodriquez red as they will now be without their top scorer for at least the next three games, but potentially more if the disciplinary hearing does not go their way.

Southern Steel Windows Old Boys took all three points in the other league fixture, beating Kowhai Roofing Waihopai 3-0 to close the gap on third spot to four points.

With the Waverley Park side away to Thistle on Saturday, they will be looking to close the gap even further. Old Boys were comfortable winners the last time the two sides met a month ago, so will be no pushover.

In the Kolk Cup, iHire Thistle went four point clear, beating Winton 8-0, to establish a commanding lead in the race for the title, with the Turnbull Thomson side also having a game in hand over second place Māruawai Midwives Gore Wanderers.

Gore beat Pacific Radiology Old Boys AFC 7-0 in the other recorded fixture.

In the SPL, Editors Cut Queens Park went down 3-0 to Northern in a game where the scoreline didn’t reflect the intensity and energy the 90 minutes offered up.

Both teams started strongly in an entertaining opening half-hour, but it was on the halftime mark that Park’s game plan began to unravel.

The loss of captain and playmaker Ryo Okuyama through injury after a clash with team-mate Sam Stephens, forced coach Patrick Murphy into an early change, bringing on Spencer Cunliffe in a reshaped midfield.

The loss of Okuyama was immediately felt as Northern’s Rory Hibbert put the visitors ahead only three minutes later.

Park was looking to bounce back and certainly began to settle, but was rocked again, when another injury forced key attacking midfielder Cameron Johnson to also depart proceedings with Joel Murray deputised in a, yet-again, reshaped midfield.

The substitutions had clearly affected Park, but they continued to chase for an equaliser and were looking good in spells.

However, injuries continued to hamper the Park side and with less than 10 minutes remaining, Sam Cosgrove struck twice in the space of five minutes to put the game out of reach and sealed the win for Northern.

The loss of Okuyama is a timely reminder depth is crucial at this level and although every side needs a talisman, they also need to be capable of results without them.

Park head to Timaru this weekend to take on Northern Hearts hoping for a win to get the season back on track.

In the women’s SPL, Park suffered similarly against Northern’s women’s side, going down 2-1.

Rebecca Walker got a goal back for Park after a Hayley Sim effort on 25 minutes and a Kiera Bourgeois goal in the 59th sealed the match for Northern.

An Aaron Caceres goal in the first half and an Alex Simons effort on the 90th minute gave Cruickshank Pryde Lawyers Old Boys AFC all three points in its Fletcher Cup tie against University in the Friday night game at the ILT Turf.

The win puts Old Boys third place in the league, with only goal difference separating Northern in first and Dunedin City Royals in second. Old Boys entertain Fluid Recruitment Roslyn Wakari at home in two weeks.

In the Youth Development League, Old Boys are continuing to fly high in third spot with 18 points, six points off leaders Dunedin City Royals.

Queens Park languish in fifth spot on 8 points after going down 5-3 to West End.

By Chris Montgomery