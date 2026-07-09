Solid season for Central Pirates seniors

Photo: Dave Loudon

The Central Pirates rugby club is having a successful season.

The club’s senior team are in their second season back playing under their own banner.

They had previously been joining forces with their neighbours Wrights Bush in order to field a senior team.

The Pirates team began the 2026 season as one of 16 in the combined division two and three grade.

After five games were played, the grade was to be split into division two and division three competitions.

Central Pirates were out to improve on their position in division three last year and after three preseason games the boys were ready to start the competition.

Unfortunately for the boys in black, they copped a heavy beating in their first game in Winton by Midlands.

After a couple of good training runs during the week, Central Pirates played like a different side on their home patch at Wilson’s Crossing and beat Bluff 41-7.

Photo: Dave Loudon

The next game was against their former partners Wrights Bush.

Central Pirates scored 10 tries in the 64-7 victory and took home the Wallacetown Tavern Cup.

Back on their own turf for their next two games, they beat Drummond Limehills Star 10-7 and Wakatipu B 32-29.

With four wins from five games Central Pirates took confidence into the division two competition.

The team was looking for redemption against Midlands and had the home ground advantage.

There was plenty of motivation in the camp with the Hamilton Shield being back on the line and Ben Ellis running out for his 50th senior game.

Ben Ellis began his rugby at Central Pirates in 2008 as a Rippa player and continued right through primary school grades before heading to Boys High.

Ellis returned to the club in 2022 as a senior player and has been a constant performer in the backline since.

Photo: Dave Loudon

Unfortunately Midlands were again running hot and dealt out a 75-5 beating.

A trip to Te Anau resulted in a 30-29 win.

This effort was followed by a 16-13 win on home soil against Woodlands B.

Central Pirates took the bus out to Nightcaps to play Otautau-Ohai Nightcaps for the Wayne ‘Ox’ McEwan Shield.

The local team was full of passion on a cold day and won the match 17-15.

The CP boys were beaten 27-14 in Mossburn but bounced back last Friday night to beat Pirates Old Boys B 34-29 at Les George Oval.

Bradley Bryant played his 50th game for Central Pirates that night and Reuben Wishart played his 25th.

Bryant has been a key member of the front row since he joined the club in 2021.

Reuben Wishart comes from a proud Central Pirates family and first took the field in 2008 as a Small Blacks player.

Wishart covers a range of positions in the forward pack and excels with his ball-carrying.

On Saturday the team will play their seventh and final round-robin match against Star B at Wilson’s Crossing.

A bonus point win on Saturday could be enough to confirm a division two semi-final position the following weekend.

This would be a great achievement for the club, the players and the coaches Brad Anderson and Craig Hamilton.

Central Pirates had 14 of their players selected in the Central senior team that played in the Southland Country sub-union tournament during King’s Birthday weekend.

Central Pirates have four Small Black teams playing on a Saturday morning.

At the end of June the rugby club and Lochiel primary school ran a joint fundraiser event with the theme of a "Night at the Races".

By John Langford